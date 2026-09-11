Maine Actor Randy Jones Dies During Lakewood Theater Rehearsal
Out of respect for Randy and the cast, the theater has closed its production of The Village Idiot.
Randy Jones, who was starring in Lakewood Theater’s production of “The Village Idiot,” has died after suffering a heart attack on stage, the theater company revealed.
Lakewood Theater took to Facebook to share, "I am struggling to write this post. I do not want to write it. I shouldn't have to write it.
Last night during dress rehearsal for "The Village Idiot" the lead actor Randy Jones suffered a catastrophic heart attack and collapsed on stage. He unfortunately did not survive and passed away peacefully in full costume, center stage doing what he loved with people that loved him.
Out of respect for Randy and the cast we have made the decision, to close our production of "The Village Idiot". We appreciate your patience and understanding in our handing of this situation. More information to come. The world has lost a great man. A really great man."
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