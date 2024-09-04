Portland Stage Presents The Story Of Margaret Chase Smith In CONSCIENCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Portland Stage Company will bring Margaret Chase Smith's story to Maine audiences. Brought to life on the stage by incredibly talented director, cast, and theater artists at an extremely relevant time, a time to remember when Maine senators were the heart of American politics. This is the story of Margaret Chase Smith standing up to McCarthyism and a dangerous movement pressuring her to conform.

Portland Stage will collaborate with the Margaret Chase Smith Library, League of Women Voters, and Maine Historical Society to present a celebration of Maine women in politics on opening night, September 27.

The company will feature a moment of recognition of local and national Maine women leaders after the performance followed by a reception.

CONSCIENCE is a dramady by playwright Joe DiPietro who has won two Tony Awards, a Drama Desk Award and three Outer Critics Circle Awards. Other shows include Memphis (2010 Tony Award for Best Musical); Nice Work If You Can Get It (which starred Matthew Broderick & Kelli O'Hara and received 10 Tony nominations); Diana (Netflix); The Toxic Avenger (OCC Award - Best off-Broadway Musical); Ernest Shackleton Loves Me (Off-Broadway Alliance Award - Best Musical); I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change (the longest-running musical revue in off-Broadway history); as well as the much-produced comedies Clever Little Lies and Over the River and Through the Woods, among others. His La Ronde riff, F**king Men, is the longest-running fringe show in London history and is being revived there in the spring.

The Portland Stage production is directed by Lisa DiFranza who has directed productions in Maine, Iowa, Chicago and New York. In Portland, Lisa has served as Artistic Director of The Children's Theater of Maine, and Founding Director of The Arts Academy at Portland Arts and Technology High School. Recently, in Florida, she worked as Assistant Principal of Arts Education at Manatee School for the Arts and was founding Cultural Curator at the innovative Art Ovation Hotel in Sarasota. Currently, Lisa is the Festival Coordinator for the 2024-25 Maine Jewish Film Festival.

Portland Stage is thrilled to welcome back Kate Udall* as Margaret Chase Smith, Liam Craig* as Joe McCarthy, and Isabelle Van Vleet* as Jean Kerr. Kate Udall* starred in GOD OF CARNAGE and LATER LIFE, and Isabelle Van Vleet* starred in SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE FINAL ADVENTURE, and Liam Craig* starred in the massive hit SAINT DAD by Maine's own Monica Wood last season.

Tickets

Performance Dates: September 25-October 13, 2024

Run Time: approximately 1.5 Hours

Box Office Hours: Tuesday through Saturday • Noon to 5 pm and 2 hours before performance time

Box Office Phone: 207.774.0465

Box Office Email: boxoffice@portlandstage.org

Tickets Online: available now

In-Person: $20-$73. Discounts for seniors 65+ and students.

PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN TICKETS AVAILABLE: Find rules and restrictions on the website.

RUSH35 Tickets: $20 at the door for registered participants ages 35 and under.

