Mad Horse Theatre Company Reveals New Leadership

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Artistic Director Mark Rubin and Executive Director Janice Gardner are terming out of their respective roles at Mad Horse Theatre Company; they will continue to be active members in the company.

As Mad Horse starts their new fiscal year (July, 2024) they will welcome Company Member Allison McCall as the new Artistic Director. Completing the company leadership team will be Jennifer Halm-Perazone as Managing Director and Stacey Koloski as Company Manager.

Katie Day, Board President, and Jody Huntington, Board Vice President, will be stepping down and shifting roles. MHTC's new Board President is SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal, with Katie Day as Board Vice President, Tanya Thompson as Secretary, and Mark Rubin stepping into the role of Treasurer.

Mad Horse Theatre Company's 39th season is opening with Witch by Jen Silverman on October 10, 2024.

To connect with Mad Horse Theatre Company visit their website www.madhorse.com.

Comments