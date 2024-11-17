MCPKids to Present A DICKENS CHRISTMAS CAROL and THREE GHOSTS AND A JOCK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Monmouth Community Players has announced MCPKids! production of “A Dickens Christmas Carol” and “Three Ghosts and a Jock.”

“A Dickens Christmas Carol” by Gary Peterson is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Denver, Colorado. It tells the beloved story of Scrooge and his miraculous transformation. “Three Ghosts and a Jock” by Quinn Baldwin and Kyle Frederick comes from a collection of plays for kids and teens at https://www.dramanotebook.com/plays-for-kids. It is a hilarious story of a teen with no Christmas spirit- that is, until he is visited by the ghosts of past, present and future.

The cast is composed of 29 talented youth between the ages of 6-13 from Auburn, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Leeds, Lewiston, Litchfield, Monmouth, Mount Vernon, New Gloucester, Wales, and Winthrop. The Production Team includes Director Mary Melquist, Assistant Director Amy Griswold, Producer Emily Kalafarski, Stage Manager Ginger Smith, and special guest Choreographer Julie Sanborn.

Performances will be at Cumston Hall, 796 Main St., Monmouth on Thursday December 19th at 7pm, Friday December 20th at 7pm, and Saturday December 21st at 1pm.

Comments