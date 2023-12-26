Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Maine Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ray Dumont - RENT - The Portland Players 12%

Hana Valle - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 11%

Mariel Roy - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 10%

Tess McLaughlin - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 7%

Emily West - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 7%

Emma Tompkins - ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 5%

Kristin Sutton - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 5%

April Monte - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 5%

April Monte - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

Julia Scholz - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

Reese Madarasz - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Phaelon O'Donnell - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lincoln County Community Theater 3%

Emma Tompkins - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Kristin Sutton - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Portland Players 3%

Lily Webb - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 3%

Mariel Roy - NUNSENSE - Biddeford City 3%

Emily West - HALFTIME - Lakewood Theater 2%

Kate Whalen - CURTAINS - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Logan Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 2%

Nettie Gentempo - DARK SIDE OF SOMEWHERE - Deertrees Theatre 2%

Logan Bard - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Brigitte Paulus - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 1%

Joshua Veilleux - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 1%

Jill Savage Connelly - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Logan Bard - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 0%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kristyn Pope - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 22%

Danielle Jackman - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 15%

Angela C. Howell - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 12%

Ray Dumont - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO-MUSICAL - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 12%

Emma Tompkins - SQUEEZE ME! - The Theater Project 10%

Chartreuse Money - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 9%

Jennifer Rias - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Joyce Chittick - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Betsy Dunphy - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - WATER, WATER, EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Susan Desmarais Fortier - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 12%

Travis M. Grant - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 12%

Jenn Rennie - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 8%

Anna Halloran - CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 6%

Weslie Evans - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 6%

Michael Donovan - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 6%

Darnell Stuart - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 6%

Michael Donovan - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 5%

Susan Quinn - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 4%

Kyah Adrielle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

Debra Susi - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 4%

Mo Milliken - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 3%

Janice Toomey - NUNSENSE - City Theater 3%

Emily McClean - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Jordan Zimba - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waterville Opera House 2%

Julie Phipps - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 2%

Melissa Egolf - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Grand Theater 2%

Susan Quinn - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 2%

Elaine Bard - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Louise Keezer - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Elaine Bard - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Pascal “Cori” Ford - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 1%

Mo Milliken - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jane Alois Stein - TITANIC - MSMT Brunswick, Maine 14%

Dustin Cross - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 12%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 8%

Savannah Irish - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 8%

Phoebe Little - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%

William Ivey long - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Alejo Vieti - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Kevin Jacob Koski - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 5%

Michelle Handley - 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE AND SONG - Fenix Theatre Company 4%

Michelle Handley - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 4%

Phoebe Little - NIEVE IN THE JUNGLE - Maddys Theatre Childrens Museum and Theater of Maine 4%

Millie Hiibel - CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 3%

Alejo Vieti - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Michelle Handley - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

David Woodhead - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Elizabeth Rocha - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 3%

will wharton - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Angie Stemp - WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 2%

Michelle Handley - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Jane Alois Stein - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

Megan peck - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

henley Carlson - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

Kevin Jacob Koski - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 1%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

SWEET CHARITY - City Theater Biddeford 25%

RENT - The Portland Players 23%

ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 19%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 11%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 10%

THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 9%

DARK SIDE OF SOMEWHERE - Deertrees Theatre 2%

INNER CIRCLE - Resurgence Dance Company 1%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 23%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 18%

MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 16%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 9%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 7%

ON YOUR FEET - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

FIREBIRD - Portland Ballet 6%

BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 3%

DANCING WITH THE STARS - Merrill Hall 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Ray Dumont - RENT - The Portland Players 12%

Brandon Chaloux - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 9%

Sean Senior - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 8%

Ed Reichert - INTO THE WOODS - USM 7%

April Monte - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 6%

Linda Sturdivant - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater Biddeford 6%

Beth Lambert - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 5%

Debra Susi - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 5%

Adam P. Blais - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 5%

Bridgid Amato - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 5%

Michael Donovan - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 4%

Josie French - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Jeffey Quinn - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 4%

Becca Tinkham - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

Caleb Lacy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 3%

Caleb Lacy - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 3%

April Monte - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schoolhouse Arts Center 3%

Jackie Grigg - NUNSENSE - City Theater Biddeford 2%

Jeffery Quinn - HALF TIME - Lakewood Theater 1%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 1%

Elaine Bard - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Elaine Bard - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Don Smith - CURTAINS! - Lyric Music Theater 1%

Elaine Bard - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Linda Sturdivant - CHRISTMAS MY WAY - City Theater Biddeford 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Whitney Brown - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 11%

Brian Allen - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 9%

Jayme McDaniel - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 9%

Marc Robin - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 9%

Marc Robin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 8%

Larry Raben - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Sable Strout - BAR CRAWL BOHEME - Opera in the Pines 7%

Emily M. Dixon - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO-MUSICAL - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%

Penelope Sanborn - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%

David Ruttura - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

KENNY INGRAM - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 5%

ANGELA C HOWELL - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 4%

Adam P. Blais - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Theater at Monmouth 4%

Michael J. Tobin - HOW RUDE! - Falmouth Footlights 3%

Adam P. Blais - A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Dona D. Vaughn - CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 2%

Michael J. Tobin - YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU - Falmouth Footlights 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Norman Hutchins Jr. - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 10%

Linda Sturdivant - SYLVIA - City Theater Biddeford 7%

Kristen Peters - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 7%

Joe Lambert - THE HUMANS - Schoolhouse Arts Center 7%

Debra Susi - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waterville Opera House 6%

Beth Lambert - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 6%

Joe Swenson - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 5%

Jeffrey Quinn - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 5%

Lily Webb & Joshua Veilleux - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 5%

Scotty Venable & Mary Melquist - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 5%

Danny Gay - HARVEY - Monmouth Community Players 5%

Randy Hunt - RABBIT HOLE - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

Linda Sturdivant - EXIT LAUGHING - City Theater Biddeford 4%

Emma Hersey-Powers - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 4%

Lisa Muller-Jones - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Allen Adams & Brad LaBree - WAITING FOR GODOT - Bangor Arts Exchange 3%

Angela Bonacasa - SILENT SKY - True North Theatre 3%

Brianne Beck - POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 2%

Mel Quackenbush & Chelsea Richardson - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Windham Center Stage Theater 2%

Deb Elz-Hammond - END DAYS - Some Theatre Company 2%

Lucille Rioux - BLACK COMEDY - Gaslight Theatre 2%

Tellis K. Coolong - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - True North Theatre 1%

Gail Phaneuf - ALMOST MAINE - Deertrees Theatre 1%

Tellis K. Coolong - SYLVIA - True North Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Leigh Toney - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 15%

Brian Allen - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Good Theater 12%

Reba Askari - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 9%

Lindsey Higgins - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 8%

Stacey Koloski - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 6%

Whitney Brown - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 6%

Julie Arnold Lisnet - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Erica Murphy - THE THREE KITTENS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Michael J. Tobin - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falmouth Footlights 4%

Lauren Stockless - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Matt Hawkins - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Dawn McAndrews - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 4%

Joshua Hsu - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Nathan Winkelstein - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Michael J. Tobin - RBG: ONE STEP AT A TIME - Falmouth Footlights 2%

Peter Brown - 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE AND SONG - Fenix Theatre Company 2%

Jonathan Berry - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Kathryn Walsh - RICHARD II - Theater at Monmouth 2%

Marvin Merritt IV - WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 2%

Lisa Muller Jones - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Kaiser Ahmed - QUEEN - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 9%

LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 7%

RENT - The Portland Players 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 5%

SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 5%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 4%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 4%

FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Lace Theatre Company 3%

SWEET CHARITY - City Theater 3%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 3%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 3%

THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 3%

NUNSENSE - Biddeford City 3%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Portland Players 3%

MATILDA - Schoolhouse Arts Center 2%

CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 2%

CURTAINS! - Lyric Music Theater 2%

LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 2%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Bangor Arts Exchange 2%

ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 2%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 9%

MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 7%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 6%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 6%

CAROUSEL - Good Theater 5%

TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theater of Maine 3%

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 3%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 3%

JURASSIC JO’S DINO SHOW - Jurassic Jo's Dinos, presented by The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE AND SONG - Fenix Theatre Company 2%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Tommy Waltz Presents 2%

ON YOUR FEET - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 2%

CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 2%

THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 1%

CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 1%

WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ashley McBreairty - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 15%

Chad Lefebvre - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 10%

Danny Gay - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 8%

Florence Cooley - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City Theater 8%

Jason Robinson - RENT - The Portland Players 8%

Caleb Lacy/Dalton Kimball - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 5%

Scout Hough - SYLVIA - True North Theatre 4%

Iain Odlin - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

Danny Gay - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Jason Robinson - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 4%

Jenny Hart - POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 4%

Jacob Hodgkin - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Jake Junkins - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 3%

Florence Cooley - SYLVIA - City Theater 3%

Jason Robinson - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

Emma Kenny - CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Elaine Bard - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Bryant Cyr - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 2%

Iain Odlin - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 2%

Jake Junkins - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 2%

Elaine Bard - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Elaine Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 1%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Richard Latta - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 12%

SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 10%

Iain Odlin - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 10%

Annalise Candle - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 9%

Richard Latta - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Jess Fialko - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 7%

Richard Latta - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Florence Cooley - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 5%

Corey Anderson - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Maddy's Theatre 4%

Jay Huskins - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Blaise Garcia - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO MUSICAL - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Chris Dephillip - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Richard Latta - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Jennifer Fok - RICHARD II - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Chris DeFilip - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Christopher Akerlind - CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 3%

Jen Fok - QUEEN - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Isaac C. Anderson - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Chris DeFilipp - JACK AND PHIL, SLAYERS OF GIANTS INC - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Rebecca Caron - RENT - The Portland Players 13%

Steve Barter - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 12%

Paul Caron - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 11%

Rebecca Caron - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 7%

Rachel Scala - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 7%

John Mulcahy - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lincoln County Community Theater 6%

Matt Scala - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 6%

Patrick Martin - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater Biddeford 6%

Micheal Mitchell - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 5%

Bob Gauthier - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Marcia Gallagher - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Evan Cuddy - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 4%

Bob Gauthier - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Patrick Martin - NUNSENSE - City Theater Biddeford 3%

Rebecca Caron - CURTAINS! - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Logan Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 2%

Kari Stowe - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Rebecca Edmondson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Grand Theater 1%

Paul Stephan - HOW RUDE! - Falmouth Footlights 1%

Patrick Martin - CHRISTMAS MY WAY - City Theater Biddeford 1%

Colby Michaud - KEEP SINGING! - LinCo Media at The Playhouse 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Ray Fellman - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 14%

Sabrina Gallego - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 14%

Victoria Stubbs - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 13%

Matthew Smedal - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 12%

Phil Burns - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 12%

Andrew David Sotomayor - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Nick Williams - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

ANGELA C HOWELL - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 7%

John Neal - A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 4%

Israel Gursky - CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 3%

Larrance Fingerhut - TRAPPED - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

NOAH BERRY - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 2%

mike Dorsey - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

Jayson ELLIOTT - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

RENT - The Portland Players 10%

ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 9%

LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 8%

SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 7%

SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Sandy River Players 6%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 5%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 5%

FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 4%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 4%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 4%

CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 3%

THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 2%

NUNSENSE - Biddeford City 2%

HALF TIME - Lakewood Theater 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Grand Theater 2%

CURTAINS! - Lyric Music Theater 1%

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 1%

AN EVENING AT DAVE'S SAUNA - Deertrees Theatre 1%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 11%

MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 9%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 8%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 7%

CAROUSEL - Good Theater 6%

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 6%

TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

SQUEEZE ME! - The Theater Project 4%

CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 3%

TRAPPED - THE MUSICAL LOBSTER TALE - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 2%

GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO-MUSICAL - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (NON-EQUITY) - Merrill Hall 2%

ON YOUR FEET - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 1%

HOW RUDE! - Falmouth Footlights 1%

THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Theater at Monmouth 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 46%

POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 24%

KEEP SINGING! - LinCo Media at The Playhouse 16%

BURT DOW DEEP WATER MAN - The Grand Theater 14%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

DAVINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 28%

SQUEEZE ME! - The Theater Project 12%

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 11%

JURASSIC JO'S DINO SHOW - Jurassic Jo's Dinos, presented by The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 9%

DIRTY DEEDS DOWNEAST - Penobscot Theatre Company 7%

TRAPPED - Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

RBG: ONE STEP AT A TIME - Falmouth Footlights 5%

YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU - Falmouth Footlights 5%

GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO-MUSICAL - Maddy's Theatre 4%

WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 4%

HOW RUDE! - Falmouth Footlights 3%

SNOW IN THE JUNGLE / NIEVE EN LA JUNGLA - Maddy's Theatre 3%

CUPID'S ARROW - Falmouth Footlights 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Evelyn LaCroix - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lincoln County Community Theater 7%

Janelle Raven - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 6%

Mackenzie Richard - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 5%

Rylee Doiron - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Noah Jones - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 4%

Colleen Katana - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 4%

Colleen Clark - RENT - The Portland Players 3%

Alyssa Rojecki Forcier - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 3%

Cade Parker - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 3%

Dalton Kimball - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 3%

Stacia Bolitho - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 3%

Janelle Raven - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 3%

Tommy Waltz - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Portland Players 2%

Kristen Gilhooly - NUNSENSE - Biddeford City 2%

Gracie Farrar - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Lace Theatre Company 2%

Sarah Rinaldi - RENT - The Portland Players 2%

Ashley McBreairty - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 2%

Emily Hayes - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 2%

Jeff Fairfield - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 2%

Julia Badaraco - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 2%

Matt Scala - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater 2%

Sarah Johnson - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 2%

Randy Hunt - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 2%

Paul Herard - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 2%

Zack Balkcom - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Max Clayton - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 9%

Dan DeLuca - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Stephanie Bacastow - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 7%

Tyler Hanes - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 6%

Charis Leos - TITANIC - MSMT Brunswick, Maine 6%

Hannah Daly - MAKEWAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine 4%

Kristen Gilhooly - DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Joel Crowley - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 4%

Andrew Harvey - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 4%

Chartreuse Money - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO MUSICAL - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Jennine Cannizzo - YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU - Falmouth Footlights 4%

Bluee Brewster - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine 4%

Jackie Grigg - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 3%

Dominick Varney - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Shannon Thurston - SQUEEZE ME! - The Theater Project 3%

Robbie Harrison - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Anthony Festa - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Christian Probst - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Bryant Martin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Michelle Seipel - A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 2%

Janelle A. Robinson - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Caron Buinis - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Seraphina Beasley - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO MUSICAL - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 1%

Eric Jon Mahlum - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 1%

Quinn Corcoran - A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

CarlaRose Dubois - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 7%

Carrow MacLean - SYLVIA - City Theater 6%

Anna Hawkes - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 5%

Tess McLaughlin - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 5%

Megan Hopper - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 5%

Art Meneses - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 4%

Campbell Gibson - THE HUMANS - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

Adam Gary Normand - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Schoolhouse arts center 3%

Stephen Webb - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waterville Opera House 3%

Emma Tompkins - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

Rebecca Rinaldi - EXIT LAUGHING - City Theater Biddeford 3%

Aaron Skolfield - CLUE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 3%

Collin Young - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

Dominick Varney - POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 3%

Robbie Harrison - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Scott Parsons - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 2%

Julie Sanborn - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Jay Levine - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 2%

Derek Kingsley - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Coco Carrillo - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 2%

Allen Adams - WAITING FOR GODOT - Bangor Arts Exchange 2%

Sarah Thurston - LARAMIE PROJECT - Tommy Waltz Presents 2%

Daniel Rennie - CLUE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 2%

Ethan Richards - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 2%

Seth Crockett - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Charles Shaughnessy - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Michael Urie - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Emma Tompkins - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 6%

Zoe Wade - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 5%

Rebecca Ho - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 4%

Joe Bearor - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Dominick Varney - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Christie L. Robinson - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Thomas Daniels - HAMLET - Heartwood Regional Theater Company 4%

Collin Young - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 4%

Hannah Cruz - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Allison McCall - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

Allison McCall - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Derek Kingsley - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 3%

Casey Turner - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Good Theater 3%

Savannah Irish - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Kat Moraros - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Good Theater 3%

Michael J. Tobin - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falmouth Footlights 2%

A.J. Baldwin - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 2%

Mark Rubin - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Savannah Irish - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Mark S. Cartier - AN ILIAD - Theater at Monmouth 2%

Adele Batchelder - WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 2%

Jay Mack - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Good Theater 2%

Allison McCall - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 12%

MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 10%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 7%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waterville Opera House 6%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 6%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 5%

EXIT LAUGHING - Biddeford City Theater 5%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

ALMOST MAINE - Deertrees Theatre 4%

THE SHOW THAT GOES WRONG - Schoolhouse arts center 4%

ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 4%

LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 4%

THE HUMANS - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

SYLVIA - Biddeford City 4%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 4%

HAMLET - Heartwood Regional Theater Company 3%

HARVEY - Monmouth Community Players 3%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Bangor Arts Exchange 3%

POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 2%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Windham Center Stage Theater 2%

SILENT SKY - True North Theatre 1%

END DAYS - Some Theatre Company 1%

ON GOLDEN POND - The Grand Theater 1%

SYLVIA - True North Theatre 1%

BURT DOW DEEP WATER MAN - The Grand Theater 1%



Best Play (Professional)

DAVINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 15%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falmouth Footlights 10%

12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE AND SONG - Fenix Theatre Company 10%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Maddy's Theatre 8%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Good Theater 8%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 6%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 5%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 5%

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 4%

CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 3%

HAMLET - Heartwood Regional Theater Company 3%

DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

QUEEN - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 1%

RBG: ONE STEP AT A TIME - Falmouth Footlights 1%

RICHARD II - Theater at Monmouth 1%

AN ILIAD - Theater at Monmouth 1%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Maddy's Theatre 1%

HALFWAY THERE - Falmouth Footlights 1%

IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 0%

CUPID'S ARROW - Falmouth Footlights 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Norman Hutchins Jr. - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 12%

Carrow MacLean - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 11%

Tim Baker - RENT - The Portland Players 9%

Colin Lamont - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 8%

Chad Lefebvre - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 6%

Steve Lupien - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 5%

Allison Turlo - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 5%

Scotty Venable - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Tim Baker - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 4%

Alexis Nicholas - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

Tricia A. Hobbs - SYLVIA - True North Theatre 3%

Tim Baker - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

Caleb Lacy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 3%

Karl Carrigan - NUNSENSE - City Theater Biddeford 3%

Allison Turlo - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 3%

Dan Bilodeau - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - True North Theatre 3%

Dominick Varney - POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 2%

Don Smith - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Caleb Lacy - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Elaine Bard - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Elaine Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 1%

Elaine Bard - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Allison Turlo - LEADING LADIES - Lakewood Theater 1%

Alexis Nicholas - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 1%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andy Walmsley - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 18%

Jorge Cousineau - TITANIC - MSMT Brunswick, Maine 14%

Paul Black - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 9%

Allison Turlo - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 8%

Emily Dixon - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 8%

Steve Lupien - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 7%

Dan Bilodeau - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 5%

Connor Perry - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 5%

Emily M. Dixon - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Emily M. Dixon - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Chez Cherry - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Te Palandjian - WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 3%

Daniel Broadhead - THREE LITTLE KITTENS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

Jess Ploszaj - MATT AND BEN - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

BECCA KARLIN - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Jim Alexander - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Theater at Monmouth 1%

KELLY EDWARDS - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

Chelsea Warren - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 1%

Rew Tippin - A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 1%

NIC BENAVIDES - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

LUKE MENZIES - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 0



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jake Cote - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 13%

Mackenzie LeBlanc - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 13%

Sam Rinaldi - RENT - The Portland Players 12%

Caleb Lacy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 7%

Matthew Eaton - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater 7%

Scotty Venable - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 6%

Iain Odlin - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 6%

Todd Hutchison - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater 5%

Cory Macgowan - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Nathan Speckman - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Ryan mcgowan - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

Cory Macgowan - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Elaine Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 3%

Alex Lally - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Cory Macgowan - CURTAINS - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Elaine Bard - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Sam Rapaport & Nathan Speckman - THE THIN PLACE - Portland Theater Festival 2%

Alex Lally - HARVEY - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Elaine Bard - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Sam Rapaport & Nathan Speckman - SANCTUARY CITY - Portland Theater Festival 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Shannon Slaton - TITANIC - Maine State Music Theater 15%

German Martinez - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 10%

Jacob Cote - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 10%

Shannon Slaton - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 8%

Kevin Heard - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Kevin Heard - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Nathan Speckman - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 6%

Rew Tippin - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 5%

Kevin Heard - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Nic Robichaud - JURASSIC JO’S DINO SHOW - Jurassic Jo's Dinos, presented by The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Nic Robichaud - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Don Hanna - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Matt Kennedy - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

Nic Robichaud - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Ryan McGowan - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Scott O'Brien - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 2%

Rew Tippin - RICHARD II - Theater at Monmouth 1%

Scott O'Brien - AN ILIAD - Theater at Monmouth 1%

Scott O'Brien - PILGRIMS MUSA AND SHERRI IN THE NEW WORLD - The Public Theatre 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jak Peters - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 6%

Justin Morin - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 5%

Emma Graffam - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

Tommy Waltz - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 3%

Kristen Gilhooly - RENT - The Portland Players 3%

Maria Groover - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

Brian McAloon - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater 3%

Gracie Farrar - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Lace Theatre Company 3%

Brandon Wong - RENT - The Portland Players 3%

Arturo Meneses - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 3%

Stephen Webb - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 3%

Casey Griffin - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

Whitney Brown - THE FULL MONTY - Portland Players 3%

Germaine Robinson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

Katie Libold - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 3%

John Nutting - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Gabi Pizzo - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 2%

Randy Hunt - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 2%

Cory Albert-Osborne - RENT - The Portland Players 2%

Amy Torrey - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 2%

Nancy Durgin - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 2%

Wesley Pierson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 2%

Jeff McNally - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Hannah Hanson - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Karianna Merrill - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Taylor Aronson - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Jen Cody - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Blake Hammond - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 6%

Abbey Hutchins - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 6%

Stella Burns - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 5%

Isabelle Grignon - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Shannon Thurston - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 5%

Kristen Gilhooly - DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Kate Loprest - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Ben Layman - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Calvin Cooper - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Ian Knauer - TITANIC - MSMT Brunswick, Maine 3%

DIEGO GUVARA - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 3%

Ciara Neidlinger - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO MUSICAL - The Children's Museum & Theater of Maine 3%

Joseph Hitchcock - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 3%

Angela Bonacasa - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Jaime Foord - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Schuyler White - DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

Jared Mongeau - DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

Seraphina Beasley - MAKEWAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

Lucy Godinez - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Christie Robinson - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Erica Dorfler - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Carolyn Miller - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Jayson Elliott - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Evelyn Lacroix - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 11%

Daniel Rennie - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 9%

Joanna Clarke - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 9%

Bluee Brewster - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 6%

Derek Kingsley - SYLVIA - City Theater 6%

Tom Call - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 6%

Nathan Speckman - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 5%

Wendi Richards - THE OUTSIDER - Lakewood Theater 4%

Emily Hayes - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 4%

Arianna Koutrokois - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 3%

Jenny Hart - SYLVIA - True North Theatre 3%

Megan Cross - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Windham Center Stage Theater 3%

Bo Harris - EXIT LAUGHING - City Theater 3%

Brady Gardiner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Birdie Gay - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Kathleen Leopold - HARVEY - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Abby Jones-Skrabak - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Hannah Hanson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Clayton Perry - END DAYS - Some Theatre Company 2%

Sean Lopez - WAITING FOR GODOT - Bangor Arts Exchange 2%

Jakob Sutton - THE OUTSIDER - Lakewood Theater 2%

Dan Cashman - END DAYS - Some Theatre Company 2%

Julia Scholz - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 2%

Emily McLean - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 1%

Adam Cousins - WAITING FOR GODOT - Bangor Arts Exchange 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Charles Shaughnessy - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 11%

Brie Roche - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 8%

Rebecca Ho - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 7%

Stephanie Colavito - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

Jake Cote - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 6%

Noli French - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 6%

Tracie Lane - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 5%

Tarik Lowe - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Marie Stewart Harmon - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Matthew Butcher - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theater of Maine 4%

Maya Williams - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

Tyler Costigan - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

Robbie Harrison - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Howard Kaye - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Jason Iannone - HALFWAY THERE - Falmouth Footlights 3%

Heather Irish - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Jared Mongeau - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Brad Labree - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

David T. Patterson - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Nate Stephenson - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Riley Conrad - WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 2%

Josh Flanagan - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Janice Gardner - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Jared Mongeau - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Sabrina Gallego - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 24%

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 21%

LITTLE PRINCE - Penobscot Theatre Company 18%

DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 18%

STRAW INTO GOLD - Lakewood Theater 15%

PURE IMAGINATION BROADWAY JUNIOR REVUE - Lyric Music Theater 3%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

JURASSIC JO'S DINOS - Jurassic Jo's Dinos 18%

DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 14%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 13%

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 10%

RAPUNZEL - Maine State Music Theater 9%

FINDING NEMO - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

GRUFF - Maddy's Theatre 7%

DESCENDANTS - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL - The Public Theatre 3%

SNOW IN THE JUNGLE / NIEVE EN LA JUNGLA - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

THE RELUCTANT DRAGON - Theater at Monmouth 2%

THE THREE KITTENS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Waterville Opera House 14%

The Portland Players 13%

L/A Community Little Theatre 12%

City Theater Biddeford 12%

Lyric Music Theater 9%

Schoolhouse Arts Center 8%

Lakewood Theater 6%

Monmouth Community Players 5%

Slemons Productions 3%

The Lace Theatre Company 3%

Some Theatre Company 2%

Two Cent Theatre 2%

Lewiston Public Theater 2%

Winterport Open Stage 1%

Ten Bucks Theatre Company 1%

Bangor Arts Exchange 1%

Deertrees Theatre 1%

True North Theatre 1%

Lincoln County Community Theater 1%

Gaslight Theatre Hallowell Maine 1%

The Grand Theater 0%

