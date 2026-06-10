Interview: John Treacy Egan On Playing Benjamin Franklin in 1776 at Maine State Music Theatre

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Maine State Music Theatre is bringing the Tony Award-winning musical 1776 to the Pickard Theater at Bowdoin College in Brunswick this summer, with performances running June 24 through July 11, 2026. Directed by Amber Mak in her MSMT debut, the production arrives as the nation prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, making the story of the debates surrounding the Declaration of Independence feel more timely than ever.

Making his MSMT debut as Benjamin Franklin is Broadway veteran John Treacy Egan, whose stage credits include Max Bialystock in THE PRODUCERS, Joey in SISTER ACT, Chef Louis in THE LITTLE MERMAID, and roles in JEKYLL AND HYDE, MY FAIR LADY, CASA VALENTINA, and NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT. He also recently played Benjamin Franklin at Paper Mill Playhouse, bringing prior experience with the role to Brunswick.

Featuring a score by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone, 1776 transforms the heated debates surrounding independence into riveting musical theatre, with numbers including 'Sit Down, John,' 'Molasses to Rum,' and 'He Plays the Violin.' The production marks the first time MSMT has staged the show in more than 30 years, though the theatre's history with it dates back to 1972.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Egan about returning to the role of Franklin, working with director Amber Mak, and why this production of 1776 feels essential viewing in the summer of 2026.

What does it mean to you to make your Maine State Music Theatre debut in such a historically significant production, especially as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary?

I've been here for three days, and everybody is so lovely. I've had friends perform here who told me I was going to love it, and so far, they are right. It's so beautiful to be here in Maine, and I'm so happy to be performing in this incredible piece of theater again. The 250th birthday of America just makes the experience even more special.

This production of 1776 at MSMT marks the first time the show has been staged there in over 30 years, and the theatre has a deep history with it dating back to 1972. How does that legacy factor into how you approach this production?

This production is being presented in the style that it was originally created. There's a wonderful sense of tension in the way the play is written. I believe that seeing this story played out is important for all audiences to see. I'm sure the MSMT crowds are going to love the play that this musical inhabits.

You recently played Benjamin Franklin at Paper Mill Playhouse, and now you're bringing him to Maine State Music Theatre. What new layers or discoveries are you finding in the character as you revisit the role?

I find it, as always, a gift to return to a role that I have played. There's the luxury of knowing the dialogue and the music already, which gives you the freedom to be in the body of your character. You're less nervous about forgetting what you're going to say and are able to really relax into the thought process of the character.

Benjamin Franklin is known for his wit and charm, but 1776 also reveals his shrewd political instincts. How do you balance those qualities to create a fully dimensional portrayal?

He was known for some of his great quotes, which are spoken in this play. He was famously wise and humorous. The beauty of his comedy is that he just had to state the obvious. His sage advice still holds true today.

Director Amber Mak is known for visually dynamic and inventive staging. How has her approach to this production influenced how you're playing Franklin?

We've only just begun rehearsal, but Amber is a great communicator and very open as a director. She invites you to contribute. She is a little bit like Benjamin Franklin herself in the fact that she has great instincts and ideas as a leader.

1776 asks audiences to see the Founding Fathers as flawed, funny, and very human. Why do you think that humanizing approach is so important, particularly right now?

I think it's very important for the audience to see these men trying to work things out. Conclusions always require compromise. They were men, no more, no less, and as Benjamin Franklin says, not gods. It was brave of them to come together, and stand against the tyranny of a leader and build a country against all odds.

For audiences in Brunswick and across Maine who may be seeing 1776 for the first time, what do you most hope they take away from this production?

I hope they will love it, and appreciate it as much as the actors and the company here at MSMT feel about the piece. Again, it's an incredibly well-written play with some charming music. I hope it's a sellout. Everyone needs to see it.

1776 runs June 24 through July 11, 2026 at the Pickard Theater, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, Maine. Tickets are available at msmt.org or by calling the MSMT Box Office at 207-725-8769.