Video: Behind-the-Scenes Look at COME FROM AWAY at Maine State Music Theatre

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Maine State Music Theatre has shared a behind-the-scenes preview produced by Maine Public, offering audiences a closer look at its production of COME FROM AWAY. The special, titled an Insider's Look, features MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark discussing what makes the musical resonate, paired with exclusive rehearsal and production footage from the current staging.

COME FROM AWAY is the Tony Award-winning musical based on the true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers and the small Newfoundland town that welcomed them with open arms. Described in the video as a celebration of kindness, community, and the best of humanity, the show blends music, humor, and heart.

The production runs through August 22, 2026 at the Pickard Theater on the campus of Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, and features what the theatre calls an all-star cast of MSMT favorites. The Insider's Look offers fans a rare glimpse into the process behind mounting the musical on that stage.

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