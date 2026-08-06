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Video: Danielle Wade Sings 'You Can Always Count on Me' from CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit

A new clip highlights the show's cynical, scene-stealing secretary in the noir-tinged musical comedy.

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Ogunquit Playhouse has shared a new video from its production of CITY OF ANGELS, spotlighting Danielle Wade's performance of "You Can Always Count on Me" in the role of Oolie. 

CITY OF ANGELS follows two intertwined storylines, one set in the vivid Technicolor world of 1940s Hollywood and the other in the gritty black-and-white film noir imagined by a struggling novelist adapting his detective stories for the screen. The musical features music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by David Zippel, and a book by Larry Gelbart, and is known for demanding rapid-fire lyrical precision alongside a jazz-inflected score that skewers the golden age of the studio system.

Within that dual narrative, Oolie serves as the wisecracking, loyal secretary whose confession of steadfast devotion, delivered in "You Can Always Count on Me," has long been considered one of the show's comic and emotional highlights. According to the theatre, Wade's rendition of the number stands out even amid the show's double-crossing detectives and overlapping plots.

Ogunquit Playhouse's staging of CITY OF ANGELS runs through August 22, 2026, and previous video footage from the production has featured additional cast members navigating the show's shifting worlds of Hollywood glamour and hardboiled fiction.

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Video: Danielle Wade Sings 'You Can Always Count on Me' from CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit
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