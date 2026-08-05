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Video: COME FROM AWAY at Maine State Music Theatre

Now on stage through August 22nd, 2026.

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Maine State Music Theatre has posted a first look video from its production of COME FROM AWAY, timed to the show's opening preview performance. The footage arrives as the musical prepares to welcome its first audiences of the run, following a preview period the theatre described in its post as taking flight with 'powerful music' and 'extraordinary storytelling.'

COME FROM AWAY is described by the theatre as a 'remarkable true story,' with the production drawing on what the theatre calls an 'all-star cast of MSMT favorites.'

The production runs August 5 through 22 at Maine State Music Theatre, with tickets available through msmt.org. The staging is directed by Mark Johnson, with choreography by Kelly Liz Bolick and music direction by Harry Collins.

The first look follows earlier rehearsal footage the theatre shared of 'Welcome to the Rock,' the musical's opening number, as detailed in a previous BroadwayWorld report

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