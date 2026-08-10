Review: MSMT YOUTH COMPANY SHINES IN MATILDA, JR. THE MUSICAL

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For the past five years Maine State Music Theatre has been growing and refining a program known as its summer intensive, a pre-professional theatre training opportunity for youngsters ages eight to eighteen, which culminates in a full scale production on the main stage each August. The complexity of the repertoire has grown together with the size and talent of the casts. On August 10, 2026, MSMT unveiled an inspiring production of Roald Dahl‘s MATILDA JR. in the musical version by Tim Michin. Performed by a cast of twenty-six, many in age-appropriate roles, this production radiates plucky joy, optimism, and energy,

The dark roots of the of the original source material which deals with neglectful and abusive adults, who make the life of the heroine Matilda and her classmates miserable, manages to become an uplifting tale of a gifted child who taps into her inner powers, core courage, wisdom and fortitude to rebel. By using her imagination to create a powerful story which she eventually discovers to be her own inner truth, she miraculously changes her life and that of those around her for the better. Willing love to replace cruelty and kindness to become the norm, Matilda writes her own destiny.

Tim Minchin’s score features heartening ensemble numbers, as well as tender, introspective tunes. Music Director Matt LaBerge has schooled his young charges well vocally, and he leads the orchestra in a sensitive reading of the music.

Director Betsy Puelle once again, demonstrates her sensitivity and skill as a theatre professional and educator . She establishes high standards for the cast and draws from them their best performances. Her staging, which takes place within the confines of the set for COME FROM AWAY, is fluid and vibrant with a touch of whimsey. Vanessa Beyland skillfully choreographs, imaginatively creating numbers like “Miracle” and “Revolting Children” with sprightly humor.

Puelle is also responsible for the set design, consisting of colorful, visually vivid pieces which aid the imagination. Courtney Smith contributes the lighting design and Ryan Joyner the video projections, both of which add to the overall effect, making it highly cinematic, almost larger-than-life. The collaboration among the three creates a seamless flow from school to Matilda’s home, to Miss Honey’s small cottage, to the vast world in Matilda’s head.

John Russell provides the excellently balanced sound scape. Kevin Hutchin‘s costumes, bring a special imaginative flare and humorous bent to the production transforming the young cast members into British school children or the imposing adults in their world, most notably the outlandish, quasi militaristic look for Miss Trunchbull and the garish outfits for the Wormwoods.

Much of the youthful cast of twenty-six enjoy the opportunity to play age-appropriate characters, thereby enhancing their credibility. And it must be noted that they have all been well schooled in the British accents required.

Matilda’s resilience and indomitable spirit are captured effectively by Rya Redding, who also demonstrates her vocal prowess in “Naughty” and her interpretive skills in “Quiet.” She possesses an innate charisma and confidence that suits the character well. Miss Trunchbull, the villain of the piece, is played by Nicholas Mallett. The choice to use a male actor lends a heftier vocal presence and conveys the dark cruelty of the character’s soul, and the relish with which she inflicts pain on her charges. Vocally, Mallett is able to summon a deep, booming tone and projects the menace needed.

Caroline Hester portrays the gentle Miss Honey as the perfect foil to Trunchbull; she radiates tenderness and protective caring, and she sings a beautiful caressing “This Little Girl.”

As Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, Graham Anton and Lyra Legawiec capture the narcissistic neglectfulness of Matilda‘s parents with just the right dash of comedy, while Coletrane Vitalius portrays a campy Latin dance instructor, Rudolpho, with flair. Austin Flynn brings maternal kindness to the role of Mrs. Phelps, the librarian who helps to nurture Matilda through her difficult childhood.

In the roles of the Acrobat and Escapologist, characters first conceived in Matilda‘s imagination and later shown to be part of her past, Vagni Das and Scout Martin convey the exotic glamour of which Matilda dreams, until their true identities are revealed.

The large ensemble of school children prove themselves to be talented singers and dancers. As Bruce, one of Trunchbull’s victims, Nathaniel Cummons has a moment to tear at our hearts, just as Alexa Largay, playing Lavender, Matilda‘s friend, projects the awe she feels for Matilda, and Milo Fantigrossi makes an endearing Nigel. Rounding out the animated ensemble are: Iris Adams, Henry Adams, Braden Doucette, Lennon Kirby, Alison Largay, John McGillicuddy, Silas Monk, Molly O’Brien, Cameron Reagan, Anna Reagan, Carsyn Session, Isla Shovilin, Madelyn Sweet, Estella J. Wigg.

MATILDA may be one of the most challenging musicals the MSMT Summer Intensive has undertaken - largely because of the psychological depth of its content, the chiarascuro of its moods, and the soaring imagination of its heroine. With its themes of rebellion against tyranny, the liberating effect of education, the power of the mind, and the blessings of chosen family, the emotions depicted are very real, especially for young audiences.

MSMT’s exceptionally polished production raises level of educational theatre to new heights. The challenging material and high performance standards which the company sets offer these youngsters and MSMT’s audience a truly memorable experience.

Photos courtesy of MSMT, Duncan Persons, photographer

MATILDA JR. is performed at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. on August 10, 2026, at MSMT’s Pickard Theater on the campus of Bowden College, 1 Bath Rd., Brunswick ,ME www.msmt.org 207-725-8769

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