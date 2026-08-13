Video: COME FROM AWAY's 'Me and the Sky' at Maine State Music Theatre

NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Maine State Music Theatre has posted a video clip of 'Me and the Sky,' one of the unforgettable moments from its production of Come From Away, in which Cary Michele Miller performs as Beverley Bass.

Come From Away tells the true story of the 7,000 airline passengers stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, after their flights were diverted there on September 11, 2001, and the residents who took them in. The musical weaves together the experiences of both the stranded travelers and the townspeople who housed and fed them in the days that followed.

The production at Maine State Music Theatre is directed by Mark Johnson, with choreography by Kelly Liz Bolick and music direction by Harry Collins. The show is running now through August 22 at the theatre, which previously described the staging as capturing both the heartbreak and the humanity of the events in Gander.

Maine State Music Theatre's full production of Come From Away has drawn praise for its all-star company of MSMT veterans. In the 'Me and the Sky' clip, Miller performs the number as Bass.

Need more Maine Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...