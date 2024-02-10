Good Theater to Present A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Beginning This Month

Good Theater will present A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE, with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally, based on the 1994 Albert Finney film of the same title. Directed by Brian P. Allen with musical direction by Victoria Stubbs, the production will feature a cast of 15 actors and musicians and feature scenic design by Steve Underwood, costume design by Michelle Handley, lighting design by Iain Odlin, and stage management by Michael Lynch. A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE will run February 28th through March 24th at Good Theater's home, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit the button below



Good Theater will cap off the company's 21st season with the smart and tender musical A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and a book by Terrence McNally, based on the 1994 Albert Finney film of the same title. In 1964 Dublin, Alfie Byrne, a middle-aged bachelor living a too-quiet life with his sister, spends his days as a bus conductor and his nights as a community theatre impresario dedicated to the plays of his hero, Oscar Wilde. When Alfie declares that the troupe will next present Wilde's provocative Salome, the church where the theatrical troupe is housed balks at the plays “immodest” dancing and his safe little world begins to crumble. Winner of the 2003 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE is the second successful collaboration by the team of Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, all of whom won Tony Awards for RAGTIME.



The cast, featuring many Good Theater veterans as well as new faces, will take on the additional roles of musicians as they provide orchestral accompaniment for the production. A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE will star David Bass Clark (Alfie, guitar), Steven Martella (Robbie), Abbey Hutchins (Adele), Jackie Grigg (Lily), Derek Kingsley (Carney, bass

guitar), John Furey (Peter/Breton, guitar, piano, tin whistle, mandolin), Steve Underwood (Father/Oscar Wilde, percussion, keyboards), Tony Reilly (Rasher Flynn), Jesse Leighton (Sully O'Hara/Policeman), Jen Means (Margaret Grace), Rachel Lotstein (Miss Crowe), Betsy Melarkey Dunphy (Mrs. Curtin), Brynn Lewallen (Mrs. Patrick, piano, ukulele), Thomas Ian Campbell (Ernie Lally, piano, flute, guitar, harp, penny whistle), and Tim Bate (Baldy O'Shea, piano).



"'A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE' will be one of the largest and most unique productions Good Theater has ever done. I'm blurring the lines between musicians and actors, " said Brian P. Allen, Good Theater's Executive & Artistic Director and the director of this production. "There are 15 actors in the show but more than half of them will also play instruments during the show. There are three musicians in the show who will also have lines and appear in scenes. We are creating some onstage seating for this show as well. Actors will be performing where the front row of seats used to be with those seats now on the stage. The show will feel very environmental with the audience almost becoming part of the action."



A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE will play Wednesday at 7:00, Thursday at 7:00, Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 3:00 and 7:30, and Sunday at 2:00. Face coverings are optional at all performances. All tickets at $40, and may be purchased online by visiting the company's website or calling the Box Office at (207) 835-0895. A limited number of $10 rush tickets will be available for each performance beginning two hours before showtime, and may be purchased online or at the door.