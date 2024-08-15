Good Theater and Stevens Square at Baxter Woods Launch New Partnership

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Good Theater and Stevens Square at Baxter Woods launched a new partnership. Good Theater will serve as the theater-in-residence at the Stevens Square Theater, located on the former McAuley High School campus. This partnership aims to create a vibrant cultural hub that attracts diverse events and fosters community engagement. It will also provide a permanent home for Good Theater, which concluded its 21st season at The Hill Arts (formerly St. Lawrence Arts) this past spring.

The Stevens Square Theater will undergo extensive renovations to become a state-of-the-art venue, with plans to welcome audiences in Spring 2025. Designed for versatility, the theater will feature seating configurations ranging from 100 to 450 seats, accommodating various events. Renovations will include upgraded sound and lighting systems, high-quality curtains, and improved acoustics to enhance the audience experience. The theater is highly accessible, with all performance facilities on the first floor, multiple restrooms, a spacious lobby and ample on-site parking.

Good Theater and Stevens Square envision the renovated venue as a cultural hub open to a diverse range of programming in the Portland area. As the theater-in-residence, Good Theater will oversee all bookings and venue operations.

Additionally, with the new space and expanded responsibilities, Good Theater announced the appointment of Gusta Johnson as its new Executive Director. Ms. Johnson, formerly the Marketing Director at the Portland Symphony Orchestra, brings extensive business and theatre experience and has appeared on the Good Theater stage in several productions and concerts. She recently completed her MBA and will help the organization navigate this expansion and beyond.

To support this transition and the necessary renovations, Good Theater has launched a fundraising campaign with a goal of $500,000. Contributions will be directed towards essential upgrades, including a new sound system, lighting equipment, and acoustic enhancements, ensuring a top-tier theatrical experience.

"This is a dream come true for all of us at Good Theater," said Brian P. Allen, Artistic Director. "Our new home at Stevens Square Theater secures our future and allows us to continue enriching Portland's cultural landscape while employing top-tier Maine theatre talent for years to come."

For more information on Good Theater's new home and the ongoing fundraising campaign, please visit goodtheater.com

