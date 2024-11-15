First Parish Unitarian Universalist Offers 98th Annual PAGEANT OF THE NATIVITY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 98th Anniversary of the historic “Pageant of the Nativity” will take place at First Parish Unitarian Universalist on Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 5:00 pm at 425 Congress Street in Portland.

First performed in 1926, this annual event incorporates organ and choral music, historic narrative, and over 50 actors in non-speaking roles to create a tableau of the nativity scene, inspired by the work of 15th Century artist Fra Angelico. Rev. Norman Allen narrates the birth story of one of history's great prophets.

Cast members are adorned in vibrant fabrics, some of which date back to the very first performance and were brought back from the Holy Lands by the nieces of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. The candlelit meetinghouse serves as a solemn backdrop to this special event.

The event is offered free of charge to the community and is open to the public. Voluntary donations to help defray some of the cost of this time-honored production and support the mission of the church will be gratefully accepted.

Rev. Norman Allen commented, “The Nativity Pageant has been central to the Portland holiday season for nearly a century. Like ‘The Nutcracker' or singing carols, it's a kind of coming home, and a comfort to all who attend. Given everything we face in the world right now, I can't imagine a more relevant tale than that of a newborn child who grows up to bring love, justice, and joy to the world.”

A member congregation of the Unitarian Universalist Association, First Parish has served the Portland community for more than three centuries, practicing a liberal religion that affirms the "inherent dignity and worthiness" of all people and advocates for a “free and responsible search for truth and meaning.” Recent inclusion initiatives include a plaque and regular mentions in worship services noting early church leaders' complicity in the genocide of Wabanaki people, and the installation of an elevator aimed at making the historic building more accessible to people with disabilities.

Worship services are offered every Sunday at 10am, with additional services for special occasions throughout the year. For more information, visit www.firstparishportland.org or call (207) 773-5747.

