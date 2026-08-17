A.J. Ditty's HEART OF DUCKNESS to be Presented at Portland Stage

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Fox Bramble Theatre Company will present their inaugural production of A.J. Ditty's Heart of Duckness presented as part of the Studio Series at Portland Stage. Performances will run August 20th - September 4th.

It's the Berlin Conference of 1884 and the nations of Europe teeter on the brink of feathershed over their nest-holdings in Africa: Penaquill, the poised and hopeful delegate from Portugal, finds it impossible to convince her fellow delegates to treat the African ducks with a shred of dignity (ducknity?) while Leopold II, the King of Belgium, seeks nothing but the total and complete subjugation of the African continent. In her quest to stop the mad tyrant, Penaquill gains an unlikely ally in Mr. Duck, the folksy delegate from the United States whose salesduckship might just be the thing she needs to win over her fellow delegates. As tensions rise between the nations and all-out war seems all but assured, Penaquill must maneuver her way through age-old rivalries and petty grudges in her attempts to save Africa from Leopold's wrath. But can she save it from herself?

A.J. Ditty's darkly absurdist comedy explores the evils of colonialism by way of Animal Farm because ducks, though inherently majestic and beautiful, are more often than not, the most violent, horrible creatures ever to walk this Earth. So, basically, exactly like us. The cast will feature Ryland Garnett, Allison McCall, Gary Penn, Hollie Pryor, Chris Say, Madison Shmalo, Nathan Speckman, and Maya Williams.

The creative team features: Director Todd Brian Backus, Stage Manager Beka Bryer, Lighting Designer Zoë Cheever, Scenic Designer Jesse Murphy, Sound Designer/Production Manager Jayson Murray, and Props Designer Katie Pfohl.

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