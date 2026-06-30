1776, COME FROM AWAY & More Lead Maine Theatre Summer Picks

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Though for many residents and folks from away, summer in Maine signifies a chance to revel in gorgeous scenery - beaches, lakes, trails – summer is also time to enjoy two of Maine’s premiere regional companies, Maine State Music Theatre and Ogunquit Playhouse.(see Dan Marois’ review below) This year the lineups at both companies are stellar, but my critic’s pick for 2026 are two productions at Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick: the musical 1776 (now playing through July 11) and COME FROM AWAY scheduled for August 5-22 at the Pickard Theater on the campus of Bowdoin College.

1776

1776 is receiving an exclusive production for Maine on this occasion of America’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Rarely performed, this gripping, witty, poignant portrayal of the founding of our nation has a brilliant book by Peter Stone and a lively, varied, melodic score by Sherman Edwards. MSMT’s production, which opened last week, surpasses even the customary superlatives the company garners. It is given a beautiful visual production, a dramatic staging by Amber Mak with elegant choreography by Christopher Page-Sanders and aural splendor by Music Director Jason Wetzel. The twenty-eight person cast is a true ensemble of stars; each portrayal finely honed and vocally strong. Broadway veteran and beloved MSMT actor, James Patterson delivers a tour de force performance as John Adams – magnificently sung, passionately acted and danced – one with deep conviction and charming authenticity. Other highlights among the performers include Curt Dale Clark as an endearingly funny and vocally rousing Richard Henry Lee; a wise and witty Benjamin Franklin played by John Tracy Egen; a quiet, sensitive, intellectual Thomas Jefferson; Matthew Hommel’s chillingly fiery Edward Rutledge, and Dan DeLuca’s sarcastic, ironic, and proud John Dickinson. Tickets are selling out very fast for this one after three rave reviews, so hurry; this is a work that is important, relevant, and filled with insight and inspiration for today’s world.

COME FROM AWAY

The upcoming production of COME FROM AWAY, the little musical by Irene Sankoff and David Hein that has taken the musical world by storm in recent years, is another regional first for MSMT. The show, which runs from August 5-22 will feature a stellar twelve-person cast playing multiple roles, telling the story of the town of Gander, Newfoundland, where 7000 “plane people” were stranded in the immediate aftermath of September 11, 2001. The moving, deeply human, warmly funny, and truly inspiring book and music makes this ensemble musical an unique, must-see experience. MSMT’s production will be directed by Mark Johnson and features a cast that includes Charis Leos, David Girolmo, James Patterson. For those who know the show, it is an opportunity to see it again, produced in the hands of a world-class regional company. For those who have never experienced this stirring piece, it is an opportunity to be transformed and uplifted.

For tickets and information: 207-725-8769 or www.msmt.org

Photograph courtesy of MSMT, Jared Morneau, photographer

Recommendation from BWW reviewer, Dan Marois, who covers southern Maine:

THE PRODUCERS

In honor of Mel Brooks 100th birthday, the Ogunquit Playhouse will do a rip roaring production of THE PRODUCERS from August 27 to September 26. This is one of my favorite shows and in the hands of the Ogunquit Playhouse, I foresee exceptional craziness. Cast won't be announced until rehearsals begin. Stand by.

MATILDA

The Hackmatack Playhouse rolls out Roald Dahl's MATILDA from August 7 to August 22. The theater in a barn, on a working farm, is an intimate setting that will work beautifully with this popular kids show. There isn't a bad seat in the house with general admission tickets for all audiences. Always fun to see how the evil headmaster will be played!