Ogunquit Playhouse Raises Over $3M at Gala Benefit Starring Sutton Foster

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Ogunquit Playhouse raised over $3M during its sold-out annual Gala Benefit on Monday evening, providing support for the theater's Next Century Campaign. The evening began with an outdoor cocktail reception before guests gathered inside the historic Playhouse for an exclusive concert by two-time Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster. In a surprise, Foster welcomed fellow Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman to the stage for a duet—the first time the pair has performed together in a live concert setting since The Music Man.

Proceeds from the Gala Benefit support the Ogunquit Playhouse Foundation and its vision for the Next Century, constructing a state-of-the-art theater with expanded production capabilities, improved patron amenities, and enhanced accessibility while preserving the character, charm, and legacy that have defined The Playhouse experience for nearly 100 years.

Following the concert, guests attended a celebratory dinner at Cliff House, featuring a special performance by Tony Award winner Matt Doyle, who recently starred as Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! at Ogunquit Playhouse.

For more information about Ogunquit Playhouse, its 2026 season, or the Next Century Campaign, visit http://ogunquitplayhouse.org/nextcentury.

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