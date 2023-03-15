Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
World Premiere of Lauren Gunderson's ARTEMISIA to Open at Forward Theater in April

World Premiere of Lauren Gunderson's ARTEMISIA to Open at Forward Theater in April

Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, April 13-30.

Mar. 15, 2023  

For their final production of the 2022-23 season, Forward Theater Company will present the world premiere of Artemisia by Lauren Gunderson. Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, April 13-30.

Lauren Gunderson is one of the most-produced playwrights in America since 2015, and Forward audiences are no stranger to her work - Forward has produced her popular plays Silent Sky and I & You in previous seasons. So, they were thrilled to commission this artistic vanguard for their entry in World Premiere Wisconsin (WPW), a statewide festival that features world premiere plays and musicals through June.

Forward will develop the play with Gunderson in the rehearsal room, adding another level to this exciting project.

"I'd known from the moment I dreamt up WPW that our ideal world premiere would be a Lauren Gunderson commission," said Artistic Director Jen Uphoff Gray. "I love her work, I love her characters, and I love how her plays enthrall and activate our audience. Artemisia has humor, romance, and features a powerful woman pulled straight from history - it's destined to be a classic, and working with Lauren has been pure artistic joy."

The production features Clare Arena Haden, James DeVita, Laura Gordon, Daniel Molina, and Madison Uphoff.

Artemisia by Lauren Gunderson runs April 13-30 in the Playhouse at Overture Center. Tickets at ForwardTheater.com.




The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to The Ultimate Date Night Comes to Over Photo
'The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to The Ultimate Date Night' Comes to Overture
Bring your partner, lover, significant other, spouse, friend with benefits, friend with EXTRA benefits, platonic BFF or your spectacularly single self to The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to The Ultimate Date Night, the brand-new experience you've been aching for.
Award-Winning Cinematographer Shares His Secrets Of Filming African Wildlife at Overture Photo
Award-Winning Cinematographer Shares His Secrets Of Filming African Wildlife at Overture
Experience an epic African wildlife park through the eyes of an Emmy Award-winning natural history cinematographer in National Geographic Live Nature Roars Back with Bob Poole on Tuesday, March 28, 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater.
ANIMAL: A Farm Story Comes to Overture Photo
ANIMAL: A Farm Story Comes to Overture
A production for young and old alike, ANIMAL is the farm gone haywire! Cirque Alfonse brings their circus-style production of ANIMAL: A Farm Story to Overture Center on Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater.
More Than 50 Artists Explore Democracy In Spring Playhouse Gallery Exhibit Photo
More Than 50 Artists Explore 'Democracy' In Spring Playhouse Gallery Exhibit
In a new Overture Galleries exhibit titled “Democracy,” more than 50 artists (local, regional and beyond) explore their questions and interpretations of the current state of democracy. What is the history and definition of democracy? How does a democratic political system work? What is your vision of a healthy democracy?

More Hot Stories For You


'The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to The Ultimate Date Night' Comes to Overture'The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to The Ultimate Date Night' Comes to Overture
March 14, 2023

Bring your partner, lover, significant other, spouse, friend with benefits, friend with EXTRA benefits, platonic BFF or your spectacularly single self to The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to The Ultimate Date Night, the brand-new experience you've been aching for.
Award-Winning Cinematographer Shares His Secrets Of Filming African Wildlife at OvertureAward-Winning Cinematographer Shares His Secrets Of Filming African Wildlife at Overture
March 13, 2023

Experience an epic African wildlife park through the eyes of an Emmy Award-winning natural history cinematographer in National Geographic Live Nature Roars Back with Bob Poole on Tuesday, March 28, 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater.
ANIMAL: A Farm Story Comes to OvertureANIMAL: A Farm Story Comes to Overture
March 9, 2023

A production for young and old alike, ANIMAL is the farm gone haywire! Cirque Alfonse brings their circus-style production of ANIMAL: A Farm Story to Overture Center on Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater.
More Than 50 Artists Explore 'Democracy' In Spring Playhouse Gallery ExhibitMore Than 50 Artists Explore 'Democracy' In Spring Playhouse Gallery Exhibit
March 8, 2023

In a new Overture Galleries exhibit titled “Democracy,” more than 50 artists (local, regional and beyond) explore their questions and interpretations of the current state of democracy. What is the history and definition of democracy? How does a democratic political system work? What is your vision of a healthy democracy?
The 25th Anniversary Tour of CHICAGO is Coming to Madison This MonthThe 25th Anniversary Tour of CHICAGO is Coming to Madison This Month
March 7, 2023

CHICAGO is celebrating with the 25th Anniversary Tour that arrives in Madison, Wis. from Tuesday, March 21 through Sunday, March 26 in Overture Hall.
share