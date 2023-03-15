World Premiere of Lauren Gunderson's ARTEMISIA to Open at Forward Theater in April

For their final production of the 2022-23 season, Forward Theater Company will present the world premiere of Artemisia by Lauren Gunderson. Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, April 13-30.



Lauren Gunderson is one of the most-produced playwrights in America since 2015, and Forward audiences are no stranger to her work - Forward has produced her popular plays Silent Sky and I & You in previous seasons. So, they were thrilled to commission this artistic vanguard for their entry in World Premiere Wisconsin (WPW), a statewide festival that features world premiere plays and musicals through June.



Forward will develop the play with Gunderson in the rehearsal room, adding another level to this exciting project.



"I'd known from the moment I dreamt up WPW that our ideal world premiere would be a Lauren Gunderson commission," said Artistic Director Jen Uphoff Gray. "I love her work, I love her characters, and I love how her plays enthrall and activate our audience. Artemisia has humor, romance, and features a powerful woman pulled straight from history - it's destined to be a classic, and working with Lauren has been pure artistic joy."



The production features Clare Arena Haden, James DeVita, Laura Gordon, Daniel Molina, and Madison Uphoff.



Artemisia by Lauren Gunderson runs April 13-30 in the Playhouse at Overture Center. Tickets at ForwardTheater.com.