Two Jerry Awards Recipients Advance to NYC For the 2023 Jimmy Awards

The two performed this weekend as part of the Jerry Awards showcase at Overture Center on Sunday, June 11.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Congratulations to Carly Mikula from Harborside Academy and Taigh Moran from Whitefish Bay High School who will represent Overture Center's Jerry Awards program at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA), The Jimmy Awards. The two performed this weekend as part of the Jerry Awards showcase at Overture Center on Sunday, June 11.

Carly Mikula

Senior at Harborside Academy in Kenosha, Wis.

·         Received two “Outstanding Lead Performance” Jerry Awards this year:

o   Regina in Mean Girls: High School Version (Bradford High School)

o   Velma Kelly in Chicago: Teen Edition (Harborside Academy)

Taigh Moran

Senior at Whitefish Bay High School in Whitefish Bay, Wis.

·         Received one “Outstanding Lead Performance” Jerry Awards this year:

o   Nick Bottom in Something Rotten! (Whitefish Bay High School)

The 14th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan. Corbin Bleu will host the ceremony.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, better known as the Jimmy Awards, is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance and acting performance. The 2023 Jimmy Awards features 96 nominees from 48 regional awards programs making their Broadway dreams come true as they perform live at the Minskoff Theatre. During this unforgettable talent showcase, a panel of judges will select two students to receive the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

Jerry Awards: Overture Center's Jerry Awards, one of Wisconsin's high school musical awards programs, encourages, recognizes and honors excellence in high school musical theater. The program began in the 2009/10 school year as the Tommy Awards and was renamed in 2017/18 season to the Jerry Awards after philanthropist and arts supporter W. Jerome Frautschi. Educators and industry professionals review productions at more than 85 high schools in 30 counties around the state providing valuable feedback. The program elevates the importance of musical theater within high schools.

The Jerry Awards are sponsored by Old National Bank, Madison Gas & Electric Foundation and American Girl's Fund for Children with additional support by Katie Dowling-Marcus & Ben Marcus and contributions to Overture Center.

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) program impacts more than 140,000 students who participate in 48 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the NHSMTA is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Numerous student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.

 



