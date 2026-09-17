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THE WIZ and Black Resistance in Theater Community Panel Will Be Hosted At The Center For Black Excellence And Culture

Panel moderated by Dana Pellebon will feature Anothony Lamar Brown II, Kiah Calmese Walker, Baron Kelly and Victor Patterson.

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THE WIZ and Black Resistance in Theater Community Panel Will Be Hosted At The Center For Black Excellence And Culture

The Overture Community Advisory Council (CAC) in collaboration with the Center for Black Excellence and Culture will co-host a free community conversation about the history, importance and impact of Black resistance in theater. The panel will take place at the Center for Black Excellence and Culture on Monday, September 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Please RSVP.

This event will be moderated by Dana Pellebon, member of Overture's CAC and director of performing arts for the Center of Black Excellence and Culture. The panel will include Anothony Lamar Brown II, Kiah Calmese Walker, Baron Kelly and Overture Center Co-CEO and Chief People Officer Victor Patterson.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Center for Black Excellence and Culture on this event,” says Overture Center Director of Belonging, Culture and Impact Dr. Ida Balderrama-Trudell. “Having conversations and deeper dialogue about what is happening on and off stage is essential to our work at Overture Center and within the greater Madison community. We look forward to collaborating with our community partners to create a more inclusive environment in the arts.”

This event is free and open to the public. Event attendees are encouraged to come early, mingle, tour the Center for Black Excellence and Culture and view art in the building.

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