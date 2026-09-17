THE WIZ and Black Resistance in Theater Community Panel Will Be Hosted At The Center For Black Excellence And Culture

NEW! Madison Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Overture Community Advisory Council (CAC) in collaboration with the Center for Black Excellence and Culture will co-host a free community conversation about the history, importance and impact of Black resistance in theater. The panel will take place at the Center for Black Excellence and Culture on Monday, September 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Please RSVP.

This event will be moderated by Dana Pellebon, member of Overture's CAC and director of performing arts for the Center of Black Excellence and Culture. The panel will include Anothony Lamar Brown II, Kiah Calmese Walker, Baron Kelly and Overture Center Co-CEO and Chief People Officer Victor Patterson.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Center for Black Excellence and Culture on this event,” says Overture Center Director of Belonging, Culture and Impact Dr. Ida Balderrama-Trudell. “Having conversations and deeper dialogue about what is happening on and off stage is essential to our work at Overture Center and within the greater Madison community. We look forward to collaborating with our community partners to create a more inclusive environment in the arts.”

This event is free and open to the public. Event attendees are encouraged to come early, mingle, tour the Center for Black Excellence and Culture and view art in the building.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 18 Hrs 36 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Madison Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming