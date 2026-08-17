Overture Center to Host Free Inclusive Celebration for Accessible Season

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Discover how Overture Center is making the arts more welcoming and accessible for all. Community members with accessibility needs and their companions are invited to their free Accessible Season Announcement & Inclusive Celebration on Monday, September 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to explore the many accessibility accommodations and accessible performances available during the 2026/27 season. For guests who have been to Overture before or those who are curious about attending for the first time, this event offers a welcoming opportunity to learn about Overture, ask questions and experience how we are working to create an inclusive environment for every guest.

“This event gives guests a chance to explore Overture Center and ask questions to become familiar with our spaces and services in a welcoming, supportive environment,” said Guest Services Manager Alexis O'Connell. “We want every guest—especially disabled guests and those new to our accessibility offerings—to feel comfortable and confident to return for future performances.”

Their accessibility offerings include:

American Sign Language interpretation

Open/closed captions

Enhanced and assisted listening

Audio description

Relaxed performances

NaviLens

and more!

Attendees can enjoy an evening designed to inform, connect and inspire:

Accessibility Presentation: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wisconsin Studio (third floor)

Learn about accessibility services, performance options and how to purchase tickets to match access needs.

Guided Venue Visits: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Lobbies and Performance Spaces

Explore the building to get familiar with the ticket office, theaters and seating options and practice using accessibility tools, such as assisted listening, open captioning and NaviLens.

Q&A and Social Hour: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Wisconsin Studio

Meet the team, ask questions and enjoy light refreshments while connecting with other guests.

Resident Companies Fair: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Upper Lobby (third floor)

Learn about accessible performances and discover more ways to enjoy the arts throughout the season.

The event will include American Sign Language interpretation by Leigh Whisnet and ACT Interpreting, audio description by Heather Perkins and open captioning, giving guests an opportunity to experience these services firsthand and meet the professionals who help make Overture performances more accessible year-round.

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