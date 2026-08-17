 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Overture Center to Host Free Inclusive Celebration for Accessible Season

The free evening features ASL interpretation, audio description, guided tours and a Q&A with Guest Services Manager Alexis O'Connell.

By:
Overture Center to Host Free Inclusive Celebration for Accessible Season

Discover how Overture Center is making the arts more welcoming and accessible for all. Community members with accessibility needs and their companions are invited to their free Accessible Season Announcement & Inclusive Celebration on Monday, September 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to explore the many accessibility accommodations and accessible performances available during the 2026/27 season. For guests who have been to Overture before or those who are curious about attending for the first time, this event offers a welcoming opportunity to learn about Overture, ask questions and experience how we are working to create an inclusive environment for every guest. 

“This event gives guests a chance to explore Overture Center and ask questions to become familiar with our spaces and services in a welcoming, supportive environment,” said Guest Services Manager Alexis O'Connell. “We want every guest—especially disabled guests and those new to our accessibility offerings—to feel comfortable and confident to return for future performances.”

Their accessibility offerings include:

  • American Sign Language interpretation
  • Open/closed captions
  • Enhanced and assisted listening
  • Audio description
  • Relaxed performances
  • NaviLens
  • and more!

Attendees can enjoy an evening designed to inform, connect and inspire:

Accessibility Presentation: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wisconsin Studio (third floor)

Learn about accessibility services, performance options and how to purchase tickets to match access needs.

Guided Venue Visits: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Lobbies and Performance Spaces

Explore the building to get familiar with the ticket office, theaters and seating options and practice using accessibility tools, such as assisted listening, open captioning and NaviLens.

Q&A and Social Hour: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Wisconsin Studio

Meet the team, ask questions and enjoy light refreshments while connecting with other guests.

Resident Companies Fair: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Upper Lobby (third floor)

Learn about accessible performances and discover more ways to enjoy the arts throughout the season.

The event will include American Sign Language interpretation by Leigh Whisnet and ACT Interpreting, audio description by Heather Perkins and open captioning, giving guests an opportunity to experience these services firsthand and meet the professionals who help make Overture performances more accessible year-round.

More on Overture Center for the Arts
Upcoming Shows
The Wiz
The Wiz
10/6 - 10/11/2026
Maybe Happy Ending
Maybe Happy Ending
11/24 - 11/29/2026
Recent Articles
KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA to Bring Free Shows to Madison Area
KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA to Bring Free Shows to Madison Area
7/28/2026
Film Titles Revealed For 2026/27 Duck Soup Cinema Silent Film Series at the Overture Center
Film Titles Revealed For 2026/27 Duck Soup Cinema Silent Film Series at the Overture Center
7/20/2026
Need more Madison Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Madison SHOWS

Death Becomes Her in Madison Death Becomes Her
Overture Center for the Arts (3/16-3/21)
Outback / Murray & Peter Present in Madison Outback / Murray & Peter Present
Viterbo University Fine Arts Center (11/07-11/07) VIDEOS
Maybe Happy Ending in Madison Maybe Happy Ending
Overture Center for the Arts (11/24-11/29)
The Wiz in Madison The Wiz
Overture Center for the Arts (10/06-10/11)
SIX in Madison SIX
Overture Center for the Arts (1/19-1/24)
Hadestown (Non-Equity) in Madison Hadestown (Non-Equity)
Overture Center (6/04-6/06)
Hadestown in Madison Hadestown
Overture Center for the Arts (6/01-6/06)
Jonathan Van Ness: Hot & Healed Comedy Tour 2026 in Madison Jonathan Van Ness: Hot & Healed Comedy Tour 2026
Barrymore Theatre (9/11-9/11)
The Outsiders in Madison The Outsiders
Overture Center for the Arts (7/06-7/11)
Shakespeare's August Lovers in Madison Shakespeare's August Lovers
Stone Horse Green (8/20-8/20)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You