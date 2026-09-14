Tickets on Sale This Week For MAYBE HAPPY ENDING at Overture Center

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Tickets for the Tony Award winning Best Musical, “Maybe Happy Ending” by Tony Award winners and Grammy Award nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park and directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, will go on sale at Overture Center for the Arts on Friday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. The show will premiere on Tuesday, November 24 and run through Sunday, November 29 in Overture Hall.

“Maybe Happy Ending” will star Original Broadway cast members Steven Huynh as “Oliver” and Claire Kwon as “Claire.” The cast will also include Francisco Javier González as Gil Brentley, James Seol as James, Juneseo & Others, and standbys Bryan Chan, Erica Durham, Kennedy Kanagawa and Mia Nicole Nelson.

“Maybe Happy Ending” by Tony Award winners and Grammy Award nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park (Il Tenore, Ghost Bakery) is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (The Lost Boys, Parade, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey (The Lost Boys, A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by Tony Award-winner George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends); Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Eric Sprosty and Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager.

“Maybe Happy Ending” opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024, at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th St.) to immense critical and audience acclaim, with the show being selected as the “Best Theatre of 2024” by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Time Out NY and Entertainment Weekly and many others.

“Maybe Happy Ending” was written in both Korean and English-language versions. The Korean-language version opened in December 2016 at DaeMyung Culture Factory in Seoul and subsequently won six Korean Musical Awards, including Best Musical. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and had its U.S. premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in the 2019-2020 season under the direction of Michael Arden.

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