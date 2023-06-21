Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT to Open at Madison Shakespeare Company in July

Twelfth Night brims with separated siblings, swagger, and silliness, weaving together multiple plotlines of unrequited love.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Overture Welcomes Chief Marketing and Communications Officer To Shared Executive Leadershi Photo 2 Overture Welcomes Chief Marketing and Communications Officer To Shared Executive Leadership Team
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates Photo 3 SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates
Two Jerry Awards Recipients Advance to NYC For the 2023 Jimmy Awards Photo 4 Two Jerry Awards Recipients Advance to NYC For the 2023 Jimmy Awards

Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT to Open at Madison Shakespeare Company in July

Shipwrecks, disguises, and love triangles abound when Madison Shakespeare Company's presentation of Twelfth Night opens July 14 at the Madison Country Day School amphitheater in Waunakee with performances through July 23. Twelfth Night brims with separated siblings, swagger, and silliness, weaving together multiple plotlines of unrequited love. The setting is an Illyria of the not-too-distant past, reminiscent of the grunge scene of the Pacific Northwest.

Duke Orsino (Brian Falbo, in his MSC debut) spends much of his money and prestige keeping his garage band afloat. The rest of his energies are spent in fruitless pursuit of the Countess Olivia (Catherine Bartzen), struggling to find her place in the world after the death of her father and brother have left her a considerable fortune but unsure of who her true friends are. A shipwreck strands Viola (Madeleine O'Keefe) on Illyrian shores, where she finds employment in Orsino's band as new lead guitarist "Cesario."

The production is helmed by Colin Loeffler, his first production with Madison Shakespeare Company. Other cast members include MSC veterans Jackson Rosenberry (Sir Anthony), Laura Kochanowski (Feste), and Henry Zavos (Sebastian), and debut performers Travis Bedard (Sir Toby), Kelsey Yudice (Maria), and Kyla Vaughan (Officer). Tickets for the outdoor performance are available now on Click Here.

Madison Shakespeare Company has produced engaging and accessible classic theater in south-central Wisconsin since 2012. Twelfth Night is the company's sixth full-length Shakespeare comedy and the third full-length production at Madison Country Day School.




RELATED STORIES - Madison

1
HAIRSPRAY, MY FAIR LADY, and More Set For Broadway in Green Bay 2023-2024 Season Photo
HAIRSPRAY, MY FAIR LADY, and More Set For Broadway in Green Bay 2023-2024 Season

The Weidner has announced the Broadway in Green Bay 2023-2024 Season. Featuring five titles direct from New York live at The Weidner. Season tickets on-sale Friday, June 16.

2
Summer Exhibits Now Open At Overture Galleries Photo
Summer Exhibits Now Open At Overture Galleries

​​​​​​​ Overture Galleries' summer exhibitions delve into aspects of the vast natural world and beyond—from insights into the animal kingdom, to emotional portraiture and journeys to the mystical and surreal.

3
Alice Cooper Comes to Overture This Summer Photo
Alice Cooper Comes to Overture This Summer

School's out for summer… making it the perfect time to rock and roll during An Evening with Alice Cooper on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. in Overture Hall.

4
Overture Welcomes Chief Marketing and Communications Officer To Shared Executive Leadershi Photo
Overture Welcomes Chief Marketing and Communications Officer To Shared Executive Leadership Team

Overture Center's executive leadership team has announced an addition to the team: Jenie Dahlmann as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Dahlmann joins the organization on Wednesday, July 5.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Video Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Video
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE
View all Videos

Madison SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dames at Sea
Peninsula Players Theatre (7/26-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Rock Sails By
Peninsula Players Theatre (6/13-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Peninsula Players Theatre (9/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit
Peninsula Players Theatre (7/05-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trying
Peninsula Players Theatre (8/16-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hot Flashbacks
The Bur Oak (6/27-6/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You