Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT to Open at Madison Shakespeare Company in July

Shipwrecks, disguises, and love triangles abound when Madison Shakespeare Company's presentation of Twelfth Night opens July 14 at the Madison Country Day School amphitheater in Waunakee with performances through July 23. Twelfth Night brims with separated siblings, swagger, and silliness, weaving together multiple plotlines of unrequited love. The setting is an Illyria of the not-too-distant past, reminiscent of the grunge scene of the Pacific Northwest.

Duke Orsino (Brian Falbo, in his MSC debut) spends much of his money and prestige keeping his garage band afloat. The rest of his energies are spent in fruitless pursuit of the Countess Olivia (Catherine Bartzen), struggling to find her place in the world after the death of her father and brother have left her a considerable fortune but unsure of who her true friends are. A shipwreck strands Viola (Madeleine O'Keefe) on Illyrian shores, where she finds employment in Orsino's band as new lead guitarist "Cesario."

The production is helmed by Colin Loeffler, his first production with Madison Shakespeare Company. Other cast members include MSC veterans Jackson Rosenberry (Sir Anthony), Laura Kochanowski (Feste), and Henry Zavos (Sebastian), and debut performers Travis Bedard (Sir Toby), Kelsey Yudice (Maria), and Kyla Vaughan (Officer). Tickets for the outdoor performance are available now on Click Here.

Madison Shakespeare Company has produced engaging and accessible classic theater in south-central Wisconsin since 2012. Twelfth Night is the company's sixth full-length Shakespeare comedy and the third full-length production at Madison Country Day School.