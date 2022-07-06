Sara Young Will Be American Players Theatre's Next Managing Director

APT has announced that Director of Communications, Sara Young, has accepted the position of Managing Director, a role which will begin August 1, 2022, as outgoing Managing Director Carrie Van Hallgren departs. Ms. Van Hallgren announced in February of 2022 that she would be stepping away, and has recently accepted the position of Assistant Dean of the College of Liberal Arts & Education at the University of Wisconsin - Platteville.

APT Board President, Robert Zellers, said, "Following robust conversations, the Board of Directors unanimously and enthusiastically voted to hire Sara Young as APT's next Managing Director. We are confident that Sara is the right person for the job at this critical time in APT's history. Her strong work ethic, knowledge of the theater business, dedication to APT and support and understanding of the organization's strategic goals all factored in our decision. We are so pleased that Sara has accepted this position, and look forward to seeing all that she'll accomplish at the helm of administration."

2022 marks Ms. Young's 20th season with APT. She was hired for a special publications project in 2003, and moved into the newly created Director of Communications position in 2005.

Sara Young has a BA in Theater from the University of Northern Iowa. She started her career as a Stage Manager in Chicago and Milwaukee, and was Director of Marketing and Development at Madison Repertory Theatre before coming to APT. In addition to her work at APT, Sara serves on the River Valley School Board. She lives in Spring Green with her husband, John Christensen, and their son, Aaron.

Ms. Young said, "I am honored beyond measure to serve as APT's Managing Director. This is a time of great promise, yet also holds some uncertainty as we continue to navigate and recover from the pandemic. I look forward to carrying on APT's track record of strong financial planning and responsible growth, and to renew our commitment to the strategic initiatives set forth in the strategic plan that was adopted just before the pandemic. I'm especially eager to continue the work set out in APT's Anti-Racism Vision and Action Plan. And of course, I'm proud to partner with Brenda DeVita, supporting her vision as she and the company strive to bring the very best work to our audience.

Artistic Director Brenda DeVita said, "Sara is an incredible advocate for this theater. She has facilitated internal and external communications for two decades, and lives and breathes our mission. Our audience, staff and artists know and admire her. Sara is always the first to approach a new employee and offer her hand to welcome them to APT. She has been instrumental in ushering this organization through a difficult few years, in terms of fundraising, grant writing and general morale boosting. She is a great friend, a tireless employee and the ideal candidate to take over administrative leadership as we continue to navigate the pandemic. I'm so happy to welcome her to this new position, and I can't wait to see all the things we'll accomplish with Sara in the lead."

Ms. DeVita continued, saying, "I'd like to thank Carrie Van Hallgren for her leadership through these past eight seasons, during which time she oversaw the $7 million fundraising campaign to support the reconstruction of the Hill Theatre. She was a constant and steady head to APT's Administration. We'll miss her, and wish her the best in her new role at the University of Wisconsin - Platteville."

American Players Theatre's 43rd season is currently underway, running through November 20 with nine plays in rotating repertory. Located near Spring Green, Wisconsin, the theater welcomes over 100,000 visitors each year and is one of the most popular classical theater companies in the country. More information at americanplayers.org.