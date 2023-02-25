Review: SHINING IN MISERY at Capital City Theatre

From "Carrie" to "The Bazaar of Bad Dreams", Shining in Misery a King Sized Parody, covers it all. People from Castle Rock, Derry, and even as far away as Jerusalem's Lot, are raving about this amazing show! Sponsored in part by World Premier Wisconsin, Capital City Theatre, has really embraced their desire to give voice to new works.

This fun frolic (Book by Colleen Duvall, Music by Andrew Abrams and Lyrics by Mark-Eugene Garcia) takes a look at the goings on in the famed Overlook Hotel. Here we find our caretaker Jack (Jonathan Wagner), his wife Wendy (Madeline Glenn Thomas), their son Danny (Benji Heying) and Danny's nanny Annie (Gail Becker) have just run a 1958 Plymouth Furry off the road and rescued its occupant, Writer Paul Sheldon (Cody Gerszewski).

Having to deal with everything from a cat that keeps reanimating to a rambunctious St. Bernard, this cast takes you on a romp through so many Stephen King references even this die hard fan lost count. And all the while never taking itself too seriously. The show pokes fun at itself and its own campiness numerous times, giving just enough of a knowing nod to the audience to not quite break that fourth wall.

The songs are catchy and kitschy, a great combination. From not so obscure references like the song "Greener Mile", To the campy "My Name is Andy Dufresne", the entire score was entertaining, including the nod to Jesus Christ Superstar, playing upstairs at the same time. Admittedly, I walked out singing "Get Busy Living or Get Busy Dying".

While some of the "bits" seemed forced, and there were plenty of obscure references, the show works on multiple levels. For the casual, and the die-hard King fans there is more than enough to keep you on your toes. For those who have no idea who Stephan King is (My partner falling into this category) rest assured there is enough singing, dancing, action and plot to keep you highly engaged.

Go, see this entertaining musical, but don't try to catch all of the references, you'd have to be faster than Tom Gordon to do that.

Shining in Misery - A King Size Parody runs through March 5 at Overture Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $45 and are available at www.overture.org.