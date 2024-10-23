Straight No Chaser Comes to the Overture This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RIAA-certified Gold a cappella group Straight No Chaser, known for their holiday favorites and re-imagination of iconic songs throughout the decades, is bringing their “Top Shelf” tour to Overture Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets ($40-$74.50) are available at overture.org.

If the phrase “male a cappella group” conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses... think again. Straight No Chaser are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense... and with a sense of humor.

“It is a privilege to get out on the road each fall,” said Straight No Chaser member Walter Chase. “Starting in October and through New Year's Eve, we tour across America sharing our love of the holiday season. For many families, we have become a holiday tradition, some return each year for over a decade! It's an honor, and it is one that we don't take for granted.”

Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern-day a cappella movement and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. In the fall of 2023, the group performed in more than 50 cities across the US with multiple sold-out shows, including a record-breaking run in Indianapolis.

