Celebrate Fall With Free Family Shows at Kids in The Rotunda

Kids in the Rotunda, Madison’s family-friendly, FREE Saturday arts performance series, continues fall performances on Overture Center’s Rotunda stage with Zoozort on Saturday, Nov. 2. This month offers a variety of six shows, including three special Black Friday performances by Cash Box Kings on Friday Nov. 29!

Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to dynamic percussion groups and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

The Rotunda Café will be open during shows to offer coffee, juice and snacks for sale with part of the proceeds benefiting Overture Center.

In addition, families are invited to participate in “Arts After Overture” in partnership with the Madison Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 16. The sessions provide arts experiences related to the morning’s Kids in the Rotunda performance. Plus, little om BIG OM yoga is also back this season and will lead youngsters in family-friendly yoga sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 9. A livestream option is available on Nov. 29. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour prior to the performance to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

NOVEMBER KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA LINEUP

Saturday, Nov. 2 – Zoozort

Do you love learning about wildlife? Then join us for Zoozort's live animal program, where you'll discover special abilities, behaviors and habitats of some of the world’s most amazing animals. Meet Koko the skunk, Leon the chameleon, Mimi the armadillo, Montgomery the python and many other Zoozort animals with licensed animal educator Noelle Bezio.

Saturday, Nov. 9 – Ken Lonnquist

Enjoy a delightful performance by Ken Lonnquist, who writes and sings humorous, literate and thoughtful songs about nature, the environment and current issues. He'll perform his most popular kids' songs, including favorites like "Nattie of the Jungle" and "One Speed Bike." You might also hear tunes like "The Alligator Rag," "Tobacco" and "I Sold My Cat to the Circus."

+Yoga with little om BIG OM

Saturday, Nov. 16 – Beni Daiko

Founded in 2012, Beni Daiko is Madison's premier Taiko drumming group. "Beni" means deep red in Japanese, symbolizing Madison, and "Taiko" means drum. Beni Daiko will introduce Japanese culture through powerful Taiko drumming, traditional lion dance and modern interpretations. Get ready for an interactive experience with audience participation!

+Art After Overture

Saturday, Nov. 23 – Yid Vicious

Yid Vicious brings klezmer for all ages to the Rotunda Stage. Get ready to dance as we celebrate the wonders of the season with Yiddish dance beats, special guests and shenanigans galore. With a musical arsenal of fiddle, clarinets, accordion, French horn, tuba, guitar, theremin and drums, Yid Vicious blends old world Yiddish dance tunes with new and unusual sounds.

SPECIAL BLACK FRIDAY PERFORMANCES: Friday, Nov. 29, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Cash Box Kings (+LIVESTREAMED)

The Cash Box Kings bring the classic Chicago blues era to life, tailored to teach children about this timeless genre. Families can dance, sing and even join the band on stage to play harmonica. This be-bopping blues party promises to get everyone on their feet and grooving!

Presented in partnership with Madison’s Central Business Improvement District as part of Downtown Madison Holiday Open House.

Saturday, Nov. 30 – Magic Morgan & Liliana

Magic Morgan & Liliana blend the art of illusion and comedy to create wholesome family entertainment. Expect humor, magic, mime and more as they dazzle the audience. Magic Morgan, a professional magician who is deaf, performs alongside his wife, Liliana, for an unforgettable show.

