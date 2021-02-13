Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Plymouth Arts Center Presents “Sentimental Journey in Song” Concert

The event runs March 18-21, 2021.

Feb. 13, 2021  

The Plymouth Arts Center will present "Sentimental Journey in Song," a live musical concert featuring the group Celtic Folk, March 18-21, 2021. The four shows will include a wide variety of Americana, English, and Irish music beginning with the 1940's through today. Songs like "Twilight Time, Mrs. Robinson, Make You Mine, Seven Drunken Nights and Whiskey in the Jar" will surely get ones foot tapping. The concert features vocalists Tom Clegg, Julie Henze, Neal Horneck, Kerrylynn Kraemer, and Roy Schwab, under the direction of Clegg and Kraemer with accompaniment by the Celtic Folk musicians, Tom Armstrong, Brittany Seifert, Mike Slupski, and Ramona Tritz.

Evening show dates are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, March 18-20, 2020 at 7:30pm. A matinee performance will be presented on Sunday, March 21 at 2:30pm. Tickets in advance are $13 for adults and children 12 and under are $5. Tax is included. Visa and Mastercard are accepted. Call (920) 892-8409 or visit our website:www.plymoutharts.org. PAC Box office hours are: Tuesday-Friday, 10am to 4pm. Closed on Mondays and holidays.

The show is sponsored by the Wisconsin Arts Board.

The group Celtic Folk originated in 2013 at the Plymouth Arts Center under the direction of co-creators/directors, Kraemer and Clegg. Their first production was "Celtic Christmas" in 2013. The success of this show encouraged the directors to design additional shows: Celtic Christmas in 2014, 2017, 2019, and 2020; "Memories" in 2017 and "History" in 2019. Later this year, "Celtic Christmas 2021" will be presented at the Plymouth Arts Center, Nov. 18-21.

The Plymouth Arts Center is a 501(c)3 charitable non-profit organization solely supported through memberships, fundraisers, business and individual donations, grants and sponsorships. The mission of the PAC is....to enliven the spirit of our community and to enrich the lives of all, by providing diverse experiences in the arts. For more information or a full schedule of events, please visit the PAC at 520 E. Mill Street, downtown Plymouth, WI or the website: www.plymoutharts.org


