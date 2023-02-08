Overture Will Host a Relaxed Performance of IT'S OKAY TO BE DIFFERENT

For community members looking for a less sensory-stimulating performing arts experience, "It's Okay to Be Different: Stories by Todd Parr" is just the ticket. This relaxed performance takes place on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Tickets ($20-$35) are available at overture.org. For all ages + lap seats, 60 minutes, no intermission.

Relaxed performances are intended to create a safe space where families and youth feel free to be themselves in a judgement-free zone. At these shows, we work with our staff, community partners and the shows to provide extra support for the entire audience to be able to feel welcome and comfortable while meeting access needs, especially around sensory processing.

Click here to learn more about the relaxed performance.

Everyone is welcome to attend; no one is required to have any access needs related to sensory experiences.

In the theater, the production's elements are gentle; they feature NO flashing or strobe lights, sudden volume increases or loud noises. The house lights in the audience will remain lit, at a low level throughout the performance.

Guests are welcome to enter and exit the space as needed. The lobby space will be set up with quiet areas for breaks and sensory play. Video monitors will also be available if anyone is more comfortable watching remotely from the lobby.

Please bring what will make your family comfortable. Feel free to bring headsets, fidgets, ear plugs and sunglasses into the theater. Snacks are allowed in the lobby area but not in the theater itself. Water bottles are welcome.

The show is a "non-shushing" show, so audiences are not discouraged from vocalizing or helping to tell the stories as they unfold. The performers are used to regularly doing relaxed performances and have a good understanding of what to expect. If the sounds from the theater are too loud, our ushers can help take you to the lobby and find out how to best support you.

Staff have received specialized training to help make the performance more welcoming, and we are working community partners CI Pediatric Therapy Centers and UW-Madison Waisman Center) to make the experience more inclusive.

Overture will provide a pre-visit video to help guests get comfortable with our building in advance and know what to expect during their visit.

We will have sensory kits and wobble seats available along with equipment like assisted listening devices. For more information, please visit our accessibility page: Accessibility - Overture

"It's Okay to Be Different" features three contemporary stories by New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Todd Parr. The show features straight readings of the adapted storybooks, with no added narration or dialogue, so children who already know the stories will be very familiar with the material, which can help ease anxiety.

Makes a great "first show" for young children.

With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity, Todd Parr explores important and timely subjects. "It's Okay to Be Different" cleverly delivers the important messages of acceptance, understanding and self-confidence. Equally whimsical and heartfelt, "The Earth Book" is a sweet homage to our beautiful planet, inspiring readers of all ages to do their part to keep the Earth happy and healthy. "This is My Hair" is a funny exploration of how silly hair can be and that no matter how your hair looks, always feel good about yourself.

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia will mark its 50th season with the first staged adaptation of three favorite contemporary storybooks. Directed to very young audiences, the one-hour production entitled "It's Okay to Be Different - Stories by Todd Parr" launched in October 2022 for a nine-month tour at multiple U.S and Canadian venues.

Todd Parr is the author and illustrator of more than 71 books for children, including the New York Times bestsellers: "The I Love You Book," "The Earth Book" and "The Thankful Book." Todd's books are available in over 40 countries throughout the world. He was the cocreator of the three-time EMMY-nominated children's television show "ToddWorld," and he has created several short films for Sesame Street. His work is published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, a division of Hachette Book Group.

"It's inspiring for me to see my books come to life on stage, especially with Mermaid Theatre. I've always believed that storytime should be a fun and exciting time for my readers. Now seeing them come alive on stage will be the ultimate experience for young and old alike," said Parr.

"Todd Parr's important message of building confidence, self-expression, celebrating diversity and taking care of our environment is paramount for today's children. Parr's work is refreshing, bright and joyful with simple thoughts that make profound statements," said Danny Everson, executive director of Mermaid Theatre.

Mermaid's new show will be directed and adapted by Jim Morrow, veteran director of numerous internationally acclaimed Mermaid productions, narrated by Nova Scotia Poet laureate and Mi'kmaw artist Rebecca Thomas, with additional voices from children who come from underrepresented and diverse communities. The new show will be composed by multi-award-winning film composer and musician Asif Illyas, who has appeared with Sting, Leonard Cohen and Joni Mitchell on their albums.

"It's Okay to Be Different - Stories by Todd Parr" will feature an innovative approach to puppetry manipulation and construction, combined with playful original music for which the company has earned worldwide praise.

Mermaid Theatre is represented in the United States and Canada by the Shaw Entertainment Group and Agence Station Bleue (Québec & Asia). Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's unique adaptations of children's literary classics have enchanted more than six million spectators on four continents. Founded in 1972, the company ranks among North America's most respected theatres for the young and plays an important role as cultural ambassador for Nova Scotia and for Canada.