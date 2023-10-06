Overture Welcomes Back Singer And Cellist Gabriel Royal In 'Up Close' Series

The performance is set for October 20, 2023.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Students Selected for 2023/24 Jerry Ensembles at the Overture Photo 4 Students Selected for 2023/24 Jerry Ensembles at the Overture

Overture Welcomes Back Singer And Cellist Gabriel Royal In 'Up Close' Series

Overture Welcomes Back Singer And Cellist Gabriel Royal In 'Up Close' Series

Overture Center's “Up Close” series showcases a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world in a unique, intimate setting. This musical experience transforms the Capitol Theater into a cocktail lounge and gives audiences the opportunity to sit on stage. The first “Up Close” performance of the 2023/24 season takes place at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 with Oklahoma-born, thirty-something singer, songwriter and cellist Gabriel Royal. Don't miss this nearly-sold out performance!

Royal began his career playing in the subway stations of New York City. That's where he found his lawyer, his manager, his cello and where he continues to find a genuine connection with his inspiration: the commuters of New York.

 

Influenced by Stevie Wonder's groove and Burt Bacharach's jazzy yet poppy sensitivities, along with other contemporary artists, Royal's trademark sound is all his own. Royal released his self-titled album in 2016 along with his single and music video for “Say It's Right,” directed by Blake Farber, who has worked with Beyoncé and other A-list artists.

 

Royal has emerged as a trailblazing talent, performing at NYC's top music venues, such as (Le) Poisson Rouge and The Blue Note Jazz Club. Royal has played the Monterey and Newport Jazz Festivals as well as many of the European benchmarks like North Sea. He has performed to sold-out crowds in countries around the world and collaborated with some of the industry's most in-demand names. Known for his soaring vocals, hum-along melodies and lush arrangements, Royal is among a select number of artists combining cello and voice.

 

Ticket holders will sit on the Capitol Theater stage at small cabaret tables and may purchase beverages to enjoy during the performance. A limited number of tickets ($45) are available for purchase at Click Here.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Madison

1
Nicholas Rodriguez Will Kick Off Overture Centers 2023/24 Cabaret Series Photo
Nicholas Rodriguez Will Kick Off Overture Center's 2023/24 Cabaret Series

Overture Center's popular Cabaret Series allows guests to enjoy the arts from a unique vantage point – the Capitol Theater stage. The 2023/24 series begins on Thursday, Oct. 19 with Nicholas Rodriguez – a returning fan favorite to Overture's Cabaret stage – presenting “Sincerely, Sondheim.” Learn more about the upcoming show here!

2
MY FAIR LADY Tickets On Sale This Week at the Overture Center Photo
MY FAIR LADY Tickets On Sale This Week at the Overture Center

Overture Center for the Arts has announced that the Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, directed by Bartlett Sher, is coming to Madison with eight performances beginning Tuesday, Nov. 21 in Overture Hall. Learn more about the musical here!

3
Duck Soup Cinema Brings Showing of NOSFERATU to Overture Photo
Duck Soup Cinema Brings Showing of NOSFERATU to Overture

Overture Center is back with Capitol Theater's silent film series, Duck Soup Cinema, with the first show—'Nosferatu'—on Saturday, Oct. 14. Learn more about the showing here!

4
Overture Galleries To Host Fall Exhibitions Reception; New Exhibit Wisconsin Hispanic Lead Photo
Overture Galleries To Host Fall Exhibitions Reception; New Exhibit 'Wisconsin Hispanic Leaders' Now On Display

Enjoy a reception and artists' talks celebrating the Fall 2023 Overture Galleries on Friday, Oct. 6 from 5-8 p.m. at Rotunda Stage on Overture's lower level.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD Video
Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
View all Videos

Madison SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Peninsula Players Theatre (9/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Butter and Egg Man
Arts + Literature Laboratory (11/28-11/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure)
Bartell Theatre (9/29-10/07)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penelope Haunts Twice
Arts + Literature Laboratory (10/31-10/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You