Overture Galleries To Host Fall Exhibitions Reception; New Exhibit 'Wisconsin Hispanic Leaders' Now On Display

Enjoy a reception and artists' talks celebrating the Fall 2023 Overture Galleries on Friday, Oct. 6 from 5-8 p.m. at Rotunda Stage on Overture's lower level. Don't miss this opportunity to dive deeper into the exhibitions, hear from the artists and mingle with other art lovers! Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available.

Plus, check out our new exhibit in the ROTUNDA GALLERY: Wisconsin Hispanic Leaders.

The first annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration organized by LOUD is an amazing collection of talented local Hispanic artists, creating a stunning showcase of portraiture. Here, you'll encounter six local influential leaders who were changemakers and innovators in the Madison area, state of Wisconsin and beyond. Their legacy will live on through the programs they pioneered and lives they touched. Six talented local Hispanic artists channeled their skills into these poignant portraits. This artwork aids in their remembrance and will serve as a visual tribute to the rich heritage of the community, embodying the spirit of unity and cultural preservation.

Featured artists and leaders at the 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration include:

Patricia Castaneda Tucker painting a portrait of Anita Herrera

Carlos Raul Mireles painting a portrait of Ben Obregon

Chele Ramos painting a portrait of Maria Banuelos

Carina Vargas Nunez painting a portrait of Lucia Nunez

Sophia Voelker painting a picture of Ricardo Gonzalez

Rozalia Singh painting a portrait of Dr. Salvador Carranza

The Rotunda Gallery exhibit runs through Sunday, Nov. 12.

Sponsors and supporters include Dane Arts under the leadership of Director Mark Fraire, Madison Arts Commission and City of Madison Arts Administrator Karin Wolf, Overture Center for the Arts, United Way of Dane County, University of Wisconsin Chicana and Latina Studies under the direction of Dr. Ruben Medina, Wisconsin Public Radio as well as LOUD staff member Jan Sternbach and LOUD volunteers Alex Ysquierdo, Dulce Danel, Maxton Young and Victoria Regina Fernandez.

Galleries I, II and III showcase artworks created by women artists. From powerful self-reflections and narratives to multimedia installations, these exhibitions offer a diverse range of perspectives and unveil the realms of creativity and expression. Exhibitions run through Sunday, Dec. 3.

GALLERY I: Burning at Both Ends

Jennifer Bastian and Heather Rasmussen have been friends for nearly 15 years. As artists and mothers, they make work connected to the labor of the body, family and community, using a language of visual symbols to illustrate themes of discomfort and comfort-seeking.

GALLERY II: Parallel Paths

Molly Krolczyk's paintings and Rita Yanny's mixed media pieces are displayed together in this collaborative exhibition. Their different styles are both characterized by spontaneity, color and layering. Many of these works were created simultaneously during shared studio time they call “parallel.”

GALLERY III: Objects May Appear Closer Upon Reflection

Brenda Gratton, Leora Saposnik and Carolyn Benforado trace their trajectory growing up as women, having to navigate societal expectations of perceived feminine identity at various stages. Each artist explores her own interior and exterior evolutions, costume changes and shifting roles along her journey.

In the Playhouse Gallery, investigate your relationship with garbage. "Garbology: What We Throw Away" breathes new life into discarded objects and explores our collective and individual waste.

“Garbology” in Playhouse Gallery runs through Sunday, Nov. 26.

PLAYHOUSE GALLERY: Garbology: What We Throw Away

“Garbology: What We Throw Away” breathes new life into discarded objects and explores our collective and individual waste. Forward Theater Company, Madison Arts Commission and Arts + Literature Laboratory present an exhibition of recent work inspired by and composed from the things we discard, concurrent with Forward's production of “The Garbologists” by Lindsey Joelle. Garbology is supported by City of Madison Recycling.

Overture Galleries are always free and open to the public, with most artworks available for purchase.

Overture Galleries are sponsored by The Arts Access Fund, a component fund of the Madison Community Foundation, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and by contributions to Overture Center for the Arts.

OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS in Madison, Wis., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. With the vision to “create extraordinary experiences through the arts,” Overture's mission is to support and elevate our community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts.