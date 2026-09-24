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Explore Fall Exhibitions And Meet The Artists At Overture Galleries Free Reception

Plus, come early for a free presentation, “The Changing Art Market: What it Means for Artists Today."

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Explore Fall Exhibitions And Meet The Artists At Overture Galleries Free Reception

Join in at Overture for a free reception celebrating the fall exhibitions in Overture Galleries on Friday, October 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. with artist talks beginning at 6 p.m. at the Rotunda Stage. Plus, come early for a free presentation, “The Changing Art Market: What it Means for Artists Today,” presented by Wealthspire and The Leonard Company from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

The five exhibitions in the fall cycle examine what it means to encounter the everyday. Artists transform found objects and discarded materials into works that explore sustainability, domesticity and overlooked places. Rooted in curiosity and openness to possibility, these practices locate profound meaning in the ordinary. Exhibitions in the Playhouse Gallery and Rotunda Gallery run through Sunday, Nov. 15, while Galleries I, II and III run through Sunday, Nov. 29.

FALL EXHIBITIONS:

Pat Kroth & Hilary Christensen

Gathering like magpies, Kroth and Christensen playfully create with collections of the everyday “stuff of life,” inviting the viewer to uncover hidden treasures and re-examine forgotten, discarded objects. Wander amongst skillful abstractions of the natural world and beyond.

Nathan Pietrykowski & Amanda Crary

Crary and Pietrykowski explore the chaos and order of everyday life. Crary's paintings translate lived rhythms of mothering in an unsteady world into layered compositions embodying safety and expansion, while Pietrykowski's prints examine how chance and routine shape communities.

David O. Williams & Tori Tasch

Stories unfold when the hidden details of an environment are revealed. Deeper appreciation and understanding emerge, including the beauty in its oddities, whether in Tasch's shadowy evocations of Victorian children's tales or in Williams' glimpses down alleyways.

Textile Arts Center of Madison

Discarded clothing, surplus textiles and found materials are transformed into compelling contemporary artworks that reimagine waste through the lens of sustainability, resourcefulness and care for the environment.

Jenever Graham

Connecting her love of color, folklore and nature, Graham creates expressive abstract paintings layered with patterns and symbols through repeated mark-making. Painting intuitively, she constructs ethereal and lavish interpretations of experience promoting collective understanding, being and healing.

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