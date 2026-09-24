Explore Fall Exhibitions And Meet The Artists At Overture Galleries Free Reception

NEW! Madison Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Join in at Overture for a free reception celebrating the fall exhibitions in Overture Galleries on Friday, October 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. with artist talks beginning at 6 p.m. at the Rotunda Stage. Plus, come early for a free presentation, “The Changing Art Market: What it Means for Artists Today,” presented by Wealthspire and The Leonard Company from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

The five exhibitions in the fall cycle examine what it means to encounter the everyday. Artists transform found objects and discarded materials into works that explore sustainability, domesticity and overlooked places. Rooted in curiosity and openness to possibility, these practices locate profound meaning in the ordinary. Exhibitions in the Playhouse Gallery and Rotunda Gallery run through Sunday, Nov. 15, while Galleries I, II and III run through Sunday, Nov. 29.

FALL EXHIBITIONS:

Gallery I: The Great Stuff Continuum

Pat Kroth & Hilary Christensen

Gathering like magpies, Kroth and Christensen playfully create with collections of the everyday “stuff of life,” inviting the viewer to uncover hidden treasures and re-examine forgotten, discarded objects. Wander amongst skillful abstractions of the natural world and beyond.

Gallery II: In the Margins

Nathan Pietrykowski & Amanda Crary

Crary and Pietrykowski explore the chaos and order of everyday life. Crary's paintings translate lived rhythms of mothering in an unsteady world into layered compositions embodying safety and expansion, while Pietrykowski's prints examine how chance and routine shape communities.

Gallery III: Everyday Discoveries

David O. Williams & Tori Tasch

Stories unfold when the hidden details of an environment are revealed. Deeper appreciation and understanding emerge, including the beauty in its oddities, whether in Tasch's shadowy evocations of Victorian children's tales or in Williams' glimpses down alleyways.

Playhouse Gallery: Nothing New

Textile Arts Center of Madison

Discarded clothing, surplus textiles and found materials are transformed into compelling contemporary artworks that reimagine waste through the lens of sustainability, resourcefulness and care for the environment.

Rotunda Gallery: In Between Days

Jenever Graham

Connecting her love of color, folklore and nature, Graham creates expressive abstract paintings layered with patterns and symbols through repeated mark-making. Painting intuitively, she constructs ethereal and lavish interpretations of experience promoting collective understanding, being and healing.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 14 Hrs 55 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Madison News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming