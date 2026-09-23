SHAMILTON! to Play Pay What You May Shows at The Weidner

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The Weidner will present two Pay What You May performances of Shamilton! An Improvised Hip-Hop Musical Parody on Saturday, September 26 at University Theatre on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus.

Created by the musical improv group Baby Wants Candy, Shamilton! invites audiences to select a historical figure or celebrity who will become the subject of an original hip-hop musical created live onstage.

Each performance combines improvised songs, choreography and vocals in a parody inspired by Hamilton. Previous audience suggestions have ranged from Genghis Khan and Amelia Earhart to Kim Kardashian, the Hamburglar and Air Bud.

Shamilton! was created at Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles in 2016. The production has played sold-out engagements at UCB Los Angeles, the Del Close Marathon in New York, Chicago’s Apollo Theater, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and San Francisco Sketchfest. The show is also performed regularly at The Second City in Chicago and UCB Los Angeles.

The New York Times named the production one of its “top 5 comedy shows to catch,” while The Guardian awarded it four stars. Lin-Manuel Miranda jokingly responded, “Cease and desist!”

Performances will take place at 6 and 8 p.m. on September 26.

The Weidner’s Pay What You May model allows audience members to select their ticket price, beginning at $5, without additional fees. Guests who contribute more help support the accessibility of future programming.

Tickets are available in person at The Weidner Ticket Office or by calling 920-465-2800. The ticket office is located at 2420 Nicolet Drive in Green Bay and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

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