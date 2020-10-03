Overture Center for the Arts Will Offer LIVE FROM THE WEST SIDE With Patti LuPone, Laura Benanti, and Vanessa Williams

The concerts take place on October 24, November 14, and December 5.

Overture Center for the Arts is one of the venues participating in a three-part virtual concert series, Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway.

The series features two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone on October 24, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti on November 14, and critically acclaimed actress and singer Vanessa Williams on December 5.

Streamed live from New York's Shubert Virtual Studios, each show will feature a mix of Broadway showtunes, pop songs, and personal stories from the life of each headliner. You can even submit questions in advance for each artist to answer during the show. Mark your calendar for Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway coming to a living room near you this fall.

If for any reason ticket holders are unable to watch the livestream of a concert, or if ticket holders would like to watch it again, a Video On Demand recording will be available for 72 hours after each, beginning approximately 1 hour after the livestream ends.

Please note that you need to only purchase 1 package per household, regardless of the number of people that will be watching. You will receive a link to each event on the day of each concert.

Purchase tickets at https://tickets.overture.org/packages/fixed/647?fbclid=IwAR24PlcVkOOO0Lw1bqbGLcQAiNSSFZFMBUG3SxxO2G_hZOw4tiH7t_feH0Y.

