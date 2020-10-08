Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Overture Center for the Arts Announces Nominate A Star Contests

Submissions are open through Friday, October 30, 2020.

Oct. 8, 2020  

During this challenging time, Broadway at Overture presented by American Family Insurance is looking to shine a spotlight on local stars who've gone above and beyond for the community.

Now through Friday, October 30, 2020, the center is inviting people to nominate a local star (could be a nurse, doctor, first responder, teacher, grocery worker, delivery driver or another person working hard to help us all).

After reviewing nominees, five winners will be selected to receive four tickets to an upcoming show when Broadway returns to Overture Center.

Make your nomination at https://woobox.com/enmteo.


