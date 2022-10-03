Overture Center Receives Two $100,000 Donations, Begins Annual Match Campaign

Overture Center for the Arts has announced its newest Local Legend and Corporate Champion: Marriott Daughters Foundation, dedicated to elevating communities through the support of education, human services and health, and Starion Bank, a family-owned bank providing banking, mortgage, insurance and investment services for individuals, families and businesses across the Midwest.

Overture's Local Legends and Corporate Champions have pledged funds in a challenge to area residents and businesses to support the arts at Overture Center during its annual fundraising match campaign, now through Saturday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Local Legend: Marriott Daughters Foundation

With a contribution of $100,000, Local Legends lead by example in their support of the arts and community engagement at Overture Center.

"The arts create a sense of shared community and a vitality that comes from the experiences we have together, in a place like Overture," said Julie Marriott. "My sisters and I have chosen to support organizations which build community and provide accessibility, to services and programming, which improve quality of life."

Corporate Champion: Starion Bank

Corporate Champions contribute $100,000 to bring extraordinary performances to Madison, increase access to the arts through free or low-cost programs, support the arts in area schools and champion new program development to meet the emerging needs of the community.

"Starion Bank is proud to be the 2022 Corporate Champion," said Jeff Cook, Starion Bank Market President. "We love the opportunity to support the Disney Musicals in Schools program as well as treat our employees and customers to the extraordinary experiences provided by Overture Center. Partnering with Overture allows us to bond with our community outside of numbers and financials; we can connect as human beings who enjoy the arts."

History

In 2012, three generous donors stepped forward each with a $100,000 gift to Overture Center and challenged the community to match their collective gift. From this philanthropic seed grew Overture's Local Legends program. In 2019, corporate or foundation Local Legends were renamed Corporate Champions.

Each year a new class of Local Legends and Corporate Champions is recognized for their incredible generosity during Overture's Match Campaign. Thanks to Local Legends and Corporate Champions and their challenge to Overture's community of supporters, the annual match campaign has raised more than $10 million. Local Legends and Corporate Champions are recognized for their extraordinary generosity through the year, including permanent recognition in Overture's Rotunda.

Past Local Legends and Corporate Champions:

2021 - Deirdre Garton and J.H. Findorff & Son Inc.

2020 - Dianne Christensen in honor of Sandra Gajic and Bell Laboratories, Inc.

2019 - Norman and Barbara Mittelstaedt Berven, Vance and Jody Tang, and Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison

2018 - The Connor Hughes Family, Betty Harris Custer and Custer Financial Services, Old National Bank, Jack and Sarah Salzwedel, Charles and Barbara Saeman, and Vance and Jody Tang.

2017- Exact Sciences Corporation, Judith and Nick Topitzes, Sandy and Jun Lee and two anonymous couples, one in honor of Glenda Noel-Ney, Overture's VP of Advancement, and Tim Sauers, VP of Programming and Community Engagement, for their dedication to the arts throughout their careers, and the other in honor of the building and providing access for all to enjoy.

2016 - Jim and Sue Bakke, Diane Ballweg, Jim Imhoff and Kitty Kuhl, Jonathan and Susan Lipp and Tom and Peggy Pyle

2015 - Ron and Deborah Krantz and an anonymous donor in honor of Ted & Gail DeDee

2014 - Joe and Mary Ellyn Sensenbrenner and Bea and Lau Christensen

2013 - MG&E Foundation, Kelly Family Foundation and Dianne Christensen

Match Campaign is underway!

Overture Center depends on gifts to thrive, and now is the best time to give! Corporate Champion, Starion Bank, and Local Legend, Marriott Daughters Foundation, will match every gift dollar-for-dollar up to $200,000. To qualify for the match, gifts may be made by individuals or businesses and designated to the Overture Annual Fund or in support of an education and engagement program. Performance or program sponsorships will not be counted toward the match.

In 2012, Overture Center became a private nonprofit organization, continuing its mission to engage the community in the arts and ensure access to the arts for all, regardless of their social or economic standing. Programs are funded by charitable support from the community.

For more information on how you can support Overture Center, please contact Overture's development team at 608.258.4979 or development@overture.org.

OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS in Madison, Wis., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. With the vision to provide "Extraordinary Experiences for All," Overture's mission is to support and elevate our community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org