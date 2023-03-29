Overture Center Hosts Blood Drive in April

Members of the community are invited to Overture Center's annual American Red Cross Blood Drive in Overture Hall Lobby on Wednesday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled online (click the red Register button in the left column).

"We are proud to support the American Red Cross by hosting a blood drive at Overture Center, making it more convenient for people working, living and visiting downtown Madison to donate blood and, ultimately, help save lives," said Emily Gruenewald, chief development and communications officer. "The acts of kindness and generosity on part of both the blood donors and the American Red Cross are inspirational."

As a thank you for supporting our blood drive, blood donors will receive a promo code for 10-25% off select 2022/23 season shows and will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Mayhem Poets on Friday, May 5.

In addition, donors giving blood to the American Red Cross between April 1-23 will receive an exclusive American Red Cross and Peanuts t-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool! Get yours while supplies last, then show off your cool, kind spirit.