Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Bring A Night Of Celtic Music To Madison ​​​​​​​

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy are set to perform in Overture’s Capitol Theater on Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ($35-$60) are available at overture.org. Patrons are invited to stay after the show for a brief informal Q&A session in the theater with the artists.

About Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy

Since marrying in 2002, two of Canada’s brightest stars have been captivating audiences all over North America with their exceptional musical skills and obvious joy at playing the fiddle together. Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy have received both industry acclaim and a loyal fan base by combining their magnificent individual talents, giving audiences an unforgettable musical experience every performance.

Being part of musical families, MacMaster and Leahy were born into their musical careers. Hailing from Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, MacMaster received her first fiddle at the age of nine, launching a career that has lasted for over 30 years. Her first recording was released when she was only 16 and she has never looked back. MacMaster has received numerous awards in the US and Canada, recognizing her dedication, musical talent and importance to Cape Breton’s fiddling tradition and international identity.

Leahy’s lifelong devotion to playing and performing began with his 10 siblings in the much-fêted group Leahy (of which he was front man and business lead). Now, alongside MacMaster, he has cemented his reputation as a peerless instrumentalist able to synthesize traditional influences with more contemporary Celtic/folk sensibilities. His Irish/Cape Breton lineage (from his father and mother, respectively) also weaves its way into the sonic mix.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.