Mickey and Minnie Are Coming to Overture Center in DISNEY JUNIOR LIVE ON TOUR: COSTUME PALOOZA

The event is on Friday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Mickey and Minnie Are Coming to Overture Center in DISNEY JUNIOR LIVE ON TOUR: COSTUME PALOOZA

Dress up and join the party with "Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza" coming to Overture Center on Friday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. Tickets ($28-$58) are available at overture.org.

The 80-city "Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza" national tour, geared toward Disney Junior's most beloved super fans, offers an immersive, interactive concert experience that includes singing, dancing, 3D special effects and acrobatics with cirque-level performances, including incredible trampoline routines from renowned acrobatic director John Brady.

In addition to fan-favorites Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, and the Puppy Dog Pals, the all-new show incorporates Alice from "Alice's Wonderland Bakery" and Bo from "Firebuds" as well as characters from Disney Junior's hit series "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends," with Team Spidey also making their official debut on the tour. Lastly, the show features songs from several popular Disney Junior series and the new original song "Green Gobby Party," written by "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" composer/songwriter Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy).

"Green Gobby Party" and the full playlist from "Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza" can be found here.

For additional information about the tour schedule and tickets, visit www.disneyjuniortour.com.


September 15, 2022
September 15, 2022

Dress up and join the party with “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” coming to Overture Center on Friday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.
