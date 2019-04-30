Madison Theatre At Molloy College Presents A CHORUS LINE

Apr. 30, 2019  
Madison Theatre At Molloy College Presents A CHORUS LINE

The Madison Theatre presents A Chorus Line, winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett, with music by Marvin Hamlischand lyric by Edward Kleban, this musical provides a glimpse into the personalities of performers and choreographers as they describe the events that have shaped their lives and their decision to become dancers.

Price: $35 - $45. Date and Time: May 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m. & 8:00 p.m.. May 18, 2019, 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m., May 19, 2019, 3:00 p.m.. Madison Theatre at Molloy College. Information: Theatre Box Office 516.323.4444 or madisontheatreny.org.



Related Articles View More Madison Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Madison Theatre At Molloy College Presents A CHORUS LINE
  • A BRONX TALE Touring Production Comes To Overture
  • I BOUGHT A RAINFOREST Will Conclude 2018/19 Nat Geo Live Series At Overture
  • Forward Theater Begins Endowment Campaign
  • Bernadette Peters Comes to Overture For One Night Only
  • Duck Soup Cinema Presents Season Finale April 13

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup