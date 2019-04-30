Madison Theatre At Molloy College Presents A CHORUS LINE

The Madison Theatre presents A Chorus Line, winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett, with music by Marvin Hamlischand lyric by Edward Kleban, this musical provides a glimpse into the personalities of performers and choreographers as they describe the events that have shaped their lives and their decision to become dancers.

Price: $35 - $45. Date and Time: May 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m. & 8:00 p.m.. May 18, 2019, 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m., May 19, 2019, 3:00 p.m.. Madison Theatre at Molloy College. Information: Theatre Box Office 516.323.4444 or madisontheatreny.org.





