Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt Present a Sold-out Show at Overture

The performance is on October 14.

Madison News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 05, 2022  
Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt Present a Sold-out Show at Overture

Legendary performers Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt have teamed up again to present a delightful evening of genre-bending delight, fusing the sounds of country, swing, jazz, folk and gospel in An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt, a sold-out performance on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Seasoned singer-songwriters, Lovett and Hiatt have been performing together for decades, complementing one another's emotional ponderings and lyrical sensibilities each step of the way.

Lyle Lovett: A singer, composer and actor, Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Whether touring as a "Duo" or with his "Acoustic Group" or his "Large Band," Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician. His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any artist working today.

John Hiatt: A master lyricist and satirical storyteller, Hiatt delivers songs filled with tales of redemption, relationships and surrendering on his own terms. Hiatt's finest album is 1987's Bring the Family; other catalog highlights include the pop and rock of 1983's Riding with the King, the rough-hewn blues-rock of 2008's Same Old Man and 2021's Leftover Feelings. His lyrics and melodies have graced more than 20 studio albums, have been recorded by Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt and scores of others, and have earned him a place in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, a BMI Troubadour award and a lifetime achievement in songwriting designation from the Americana Music Association.





More Hot Stories For You


Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt Present a Sold-out Show at OvertureLyle Lovett and John Hiatt Present a Sold-out Show at Overture
October 5, 2022

 Legendary performers Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt have teamed up again to present a delightful evening of genre-bending delight, fusing the sounds of country, swing, jazz, folk and gospel in An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt, a sold-out performance on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. in Capitol Theater.
PRETTY WOMAN is Coming to the Overture Center This MonthPRETTY WOMAN is Coming to the Overture Center This Month
October 4, 2022

Ready for date night? Or Girls Night Out? Overture Center is the perfect destination this month when Broadway's PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL comes to Overture Hall, Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 23.
Fall Gospel Fest Brings Award-Winning Gospel Artist To Madison Next MonthFall Gospel Fest Brings Award-Winning Gospel Artist To Madison Next Month
October 3, 2022

For decades, gospel music, characterized by dominant vocals and strong use of harmony with Christian lyrics, has provided inspiration and entertainment across the world.
Overture Center Receives Two $100,000 Donations, Begins Annual Match CampaignOverture Center Receives Two $100,000 Donations, Begins Annual Match Campaign
October 3, 2022

Overture Center for the Arts has announced its newest Local Legend and Corporate Champion: Marriott Daughters Foundation, dedicated to elevating communities through the support of education, human services and health, and Starion Bank, a family-owned bank providing banking, mortgage, insurance and investment services for individuals, families and businesses across the Midwest.
Madison Opera Presents SALOME By Richard StraussMadison Opera Presents SALOME By Richard Strauss
September 30, 2022

A scandalous dance and a shocking kiss. Madison Opera opens its 62nd season with Richard Strauss' Salome on Friday, November 4 at 8pm and Sunday, November 6 at 2:30pm in Overture Hall at the Overture Center for the Arts.