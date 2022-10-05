Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt Present a Sold-out Show at Overture

Legendary performers Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt have teamed up again to present a delightful evening of genre-bending delight, fusing the sounds of country, swing, jazz, folk and gospel in An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt, a sold-out performance on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Seasoned singer-songwriters, Lovett and Hiatt have been performing together for decades, complementing one another's emotional ponderings and lyrical sensibilities each step of the way.

Lyle Lovett: A singer, composer and actor, Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Whether touring as a "Duo" or with his "Acoustic Group" or his "Large Band," Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician. His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any artist working today.

John Hiatt: A master lyricist and satirical storyteller, Hiatt delivers songs filled with tales of redemption, relationships and surrendering on his own terms. Hiatt's finest album is 1987's Bring the Family; other catalog highlights include the pop and rock of 1983's Riding with the King, the rough-hewn blues-rock of 2008's Same Old Man and 2021's Leftover Feelings. His lyrics and melodies have graced more than 20 studio albums, have been recorded by Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt and scores of others, and have earned him a place in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, a BMI Troubadour award and a lifetime achievement in songwriting designation from the Americana Music Association.