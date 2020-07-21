La Crosse Symphony Orchestra Announces Lineup of Chamber Concerts

La Crosse Symphony Orchestra has announced upcoming chamber concerts.

220 tickets available per concert for social distancing purposes, and masks will be required (except while seated).

Early ticket purchases open to season ticket holders- open for all on August 17, 2020. After purchasing season tickets, a link will appear on your screen to purchase chamber concert tickets.

Check out the lineup below and purchase tickets here.

OCTOBER 24, 2020: A RETURN TO LIFE!

Written for a solemn occasion, Jean Sibelius' "Andante Festivo" sets the perfect tone for the LSO's return to performing life on the Viterbo stage! African-American violin phenomenon TAI MURRAY makes a long-anticipated LSO debut in Bach's immortal concerto, followed by Tchaikovsky's elegant and monumental Serenade for Strings, written during his sojourn in Italy". Thank you to Bill Koutsky for sponsoring our guest artist, Tai Murray!

Sibelius: Andante Festivo for String Orchestra

J.S. Bach: Violin Concerto in E Major, BWV 1042 (TAI MURRAY, violin)

Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings in C, Op.48

NOVEMBER 21, 2020: CELEBRATING HEROES!

The LSO proudly celebrates the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, which brought our nation together in a victory over catastrophe. Two of Aaron Copland's most enduring masterpieces from the War years - with our own Joshua Baker in a star turn - envelop the great African-American composer George Walker's most famous work.

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)

Aaron Copland: Suite from Appalachian Spring

Aaron Copland: Clarinet Concerto (1948) (JOSHUA BAKER, clarinet)

DECEMBER 18 & 19, 2020: HOLIDAY GEMS!

Join members of the La Crosse Symphony as we offer an intimate celebration of the Holiday spirit: from "The Nutcracker" and "Greensleeves", to Edvard Grieg's exhilarating "Holberg Suite", to a garland of Christmas classics from the Baroque era."

"Holst: Fantasia on "Greensleeves", from the St. Paul's Suite for Strings"

Handel: "Pastoral Symphony", from Messiah

Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves

Grieg: "Shepherd Boy" from the Lyric Suite, Op. 54

Grieg: "At the Cradle", from Two Lyric Pieces, Op.68

Tchaikovsky: Overture from The Nutcracker

Grieg: Holberg Suite, Op.40

Corelli: Finale (Pastorale) from the Christmas Concerto, Op.6, No.8

Related Articles Shows View More Madison Stories

More Hot Stories For You