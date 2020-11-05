Kenosha Unified School District Announces Upcoming Digital Production Lineup
Kenosha Unified School District has announced its upcoming digital lineup.
All KUSD shows are virtual-only this school year. Audience members log in and watch from home (or wherever they can find decent Wi-Fi).
Tickets and information can be found at www.kusd.edu.
Learn about all of the upcoming productions below!
Much Ado About Nothing
When: November 12-14
Where: Indian Trail High School & Academy (virtual performances)
Director: Robert Allen
The Revolutionists
When: November 6-8
Where: Bradford High School (virtual performances)
Director: Christi Geidner
Dear Elizabeth by Sarah Ruhl
Where: Tremper High School (virtual performances)
When: mid-December
Director: Nic Cicerale
Radio Show Plays
When: "It's A Wonderful Life" on Dec. 10-12, 17-19; "The War of The Worlds" in March
Where: virtual performances
Director: Alan Williams
Overtones
When: December 10-12
Where: Indian Trail High School & Academy (virtual performances)
Director: Robert Allen
Pippin
When: January 29-31, February 5-7
Where: Bradford High School (virtual performances)
Director: Holly Stanfield
St. Valentine's Day
When: February 12-14
Where: Indian Trail High School & Academy (virtual performances)
Director: Robert Allen
Quilters
When: February 25-27, March 4-6
Where: Bradford High School (virtual performances)
Director: Christi Geidner
A Year of Frog and Toad
Book and lyrics by Willie Reale, music by Robert Reale
Where: Tremper High School (virtual performances)
When: late March
Director: Nic Cicerale
Once on This Island
When: April 15-17, 22-24
Where: Bradford High School (virtual performances)
Director: Holly Stanfield
Disney's "The Descendants" musical
When: April 16-18, 23-25
Where: Indian Trail High School & Academy (virtual performances)
Director: Robert Allen
Agamemnon by Aeschylus
Where: Tremper High School (virtual performances)
When: late May
Director: Nic Cicerale
Urinetown
When: May 25-30
Where: Bradford High School (virtual performances)
Director: Holly Stanfield