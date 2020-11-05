Kenosha Unified School District Announces Upcoming Digital Production Lineup

All KUSD shows are virtual-only this school year.

Kenosha Unified School District has announced its upcoming digital lineup.

Tickets and information can be found at www.kusd.edu.

Learn about all of the upcoming productions below!

Much Ado About Nothing

When: November 12-14

Where: Indian Trail High School & Academy (virtual performances)

Director: Robert Allen

The Revolutionists

When: November 6-8

Where: Bradford High School (virtual performances)

Director: Christi Geidner

Dear Elizabeth by Sarah Ruhl

Where: Tremper High School (virtual performances)

When: mid-December

Director: Nic Cicerale

Radio Show Plays

When: "It's A Wonderful Life" on Dec. 10-12, 17-19; "The War of The Worlds" in March

Where: virtual performances

Director: Alan Williams

Overtones

When: December 10-12

Where: Indian Trail High School & Academy (virtual performances)

Director: Robert Allen

Pippin

When: January 29-31, February 5-7

Where: Bradford High School (virtual performances)

Director: Holly Stanfield

St. Valentine's Day

When: February 12-14

Where: Indian Trail High School & Academy (virtual performances)

Director: Robert Allen

Quilters

When: February 25-27, March 4-6

Where: Bradford High School (virtual performances)

Director: Christi Geidner

A Year of Frog and Toad

Book and lyrics by Willie Reale, music by Robert Reale

Where: Tremper High School (virtual performances)

When: late March

Director: Nic Cicerale

Once on This Island

When: April 15-17, 22-24

Where: Bradford High School (virtual performances)

Director: Holly Stanfield

Disney's "The Descendants" musical

When: April 16-18, 23-25

Where: Indian Trail High School & Academy (virtual performances)

Director: Robert Allen

Agamemnon by Aeschylus

Where: Tremper High School (virtual performances)

When: late May

Director: Nic Cicerale

Urinetown

When: May 25-30

Where: Bradford High School (virtual performances)

Director: Holly Stanfield

