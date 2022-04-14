Kalabante Acrobats Present AFRIQUE EN CIRQUE at Overture This Month

Get ready for jaw-dropping acrobatics and dance-in-your-seat music when Afrique en Cirque comes to Capitol Theater on Thursday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ($25-45) are available at overture.org.

Afrique en Cirque is a highly colorful creation featuring a handful of amazing acrobats and musicians from Cirque Kalabanté, performing their authentic choreography to the frantic rhythms of djembes and other native instruments of Guinea. To the melodious sound of the kora, artistic director and company founder Yamoussa Bangoura takes us into an elsewhere that radiates the diversity of traditional African arts combined with the virtuosity of the North American modern circus performance.

Please view our health and safety policies at overture.org/health.

