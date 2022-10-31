Join The Family-Friendly Fun at Overture's 'Kids In The Rotunda' November Shows

Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's favorite family-friendly Saturday arts performance series, presents four fun-filled Saturdays of action-packed performances on Overture Center's Rotunda stage in November-plus special Black Friday performances.

Featuring toe-tapping rhythms, mind-blowing magic, incredible dancing, engaging cultural arts performances, silly sing-alongs and more, our popular Kids in the Rotunda series for families is sure to engage, educate and entertain your whole family. Enjoy a diverse lineup of local, regional and national performers selected exclusively for children ages nine and younger and their families.

The Rotunda Café will be open during shows to offer coffee, juice and snacks for sale with part of the proceeds benefiting Overture Center for the Arts.

The Saturday, Nov. 19 show (Laura Doherty and the Heartbeats) will have a livestream option available for virtual viewing. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture's Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The 1 p.m. performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please call 608.258.4447 if you need to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

Saturday, Nov. 5 - Wisconsin Dells Singers

Learn about and celebrate Native American culture with traditional Ho-Chunk Nation songs and dances passed down from generation to generation from the Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dance Troop.

Saturday, Nov. 12 - Cash Box Kings

The Cash Box Kings are dedicated to carrying on the spirit of the 1940's and 50's post-war blues sound. With performances throughout the United States, South America and Europe, this rockin' blues band has gained international acclaim. The band showcases the music of the classic Chicago era and have tailored their Rotunda performances to teaching children about this time-honored genre. The Cash Box Kings give families an opportunity to dance, sing and even get up on stage to play harmonica. This be-bopping blues party will have the entire family on their feet!

Saturday, Nov. 19 - Laura Doherty and the Heartbeats

Chicago-based Laura Doherty & The Heartbeats acoustically rocks your kid's world with breezy folk-pop tunes from her five award-winning albums, which feature her adorable puppet friends: Muddy Puddles, Paulette the Purple Dragonette and Domingo the Flamingo! This upbeat, interactive concert will have kids dancing and clapping along to Laura's original catchy tunes! "Doherty writes the perfect pop song for kids, light and breezy." - Chicago Tribune

SPECIAL BLACK FRIDAY PERFORMANCE: Friday, Nov. 25 - Truly Remarkable Loon, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

After 47 years of juggling, Madison's own Truly Remarkable is going to retire (unless the Minnesota Vikings pick him for next season), but not before one final appearance at Kids in the Rotunda on Purple Friday, often incorrectly referred to as Black Friday. Join Loon with his unusual brand of comedy, flying bean bags chairs, flying dragons, spinning plates and flying monkeys. Expect the unexpected. All ages will be amazed, amused and entertained.

Saturday, Nov. 26 - Yid Vicious

Put on your dancing shoes and turn your cabin fever into freylekhs fever! Yid Vicious brings the Rotunda stage to life with Yiddish dance music spanning generations from the old world to our world. With a musical arsenal of fiddle, clarinets, accordion, horn, tuba, guitar, theremin and drums, Yid Vicious will have you hopping out of your seats in no time.

Kids in the Rotunda is sponsored by the American Girl Fund for Children, Madison Gas & Electric Foundation and UnityPoint Health Meriter. Additional funding provided by Kuehn Family Foundation, Evjue Foundation, Ian's Pizza on State and contributions to Overture Center for the Arts.