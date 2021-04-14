GOD OF CARNAGE Will Be Performed By UW-Whitewater's Department of Theatre/Dance This Month
The production streams from Tuesday, April 27, 2021 12:00 AM - Sunday, May 2, 2021 11:45 PM CDT.
UW-Whitewater's Department of Theatre/Dance will stream God of Carnage later this month.
A playground altercation between eleven-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter. At first, diplomatic niceties are observed, but as the meeting progresses, and the rum flows, tensions emerge and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters.
The production streams from Tuesday, April 27, 2021 12:00 AM - Sunday, May 2, 2021 11:45 PM CDT.
Purchase tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/44979.
Cast:
Alan Raleigh
Michael Garcia
Annette Raleigh
Erin McKee
Veronica Novak
Erica Wright
Michael Novak
Paul Borden
Crew:
Director
Bruce Cohen
Stage Manager
Moira Kowalski
Assistant Stage Manager
Abigail Brandt
Technical Director
Ruth Conrad-Proulx
Scenic Designer
Eric Appleton
Costume Designer
Lydia Oestreich
Costume Shop Manager
Tracey Lyons
Hair and Make Up Designer
Natalie Meikle
Lighting Designer
Harry Heinrich
Props Master
Mary Sportiello
Costumes Mentor
Marshall Anderson
Lighting Mentor
Eric Appleton
Stage Management Mentor
Ruth Conrad-Proulx
Camera Operator
Eric Appleton
Light Board Operator
Harry Heinrich