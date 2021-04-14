Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GOD OF CARNAGE Will Be Performed By UW-Whitewater's Department of Theatre/Dance This Month

The production streams from Tuesday, April 27, 2021 12:00 AM - Sunday, May 2, 2021 11:45 PM CDT.

Apr. 14, 2021  
UW-Whitewater's Department of Theatre/Dance will stream God of Carnage later this month.

A playground altercation between eleven-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter. At first, diplomatic niceties are observed, but as the meeting progresses, and the rum flows, tensions emerge and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters.

Purchase tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/44979.

Cast:

Alan Raleigh
Michael Garcia

Annette Raleigh
Erin McKee

Veronica Novak
Erica Wright

Michael Novak
Paul Borden

Crew:

Director
Bruce Cohen

Stage Manager
Moira Kowalski

Assistant Stage Manager
Abigail Brandt

Technical Director
Ruth Conrad-Proulx

Scenic Designer
Eric Appleton

Costume Designer
Lydia Oestreich

Costume Shop Manager
Tracey Lyons

Hair and Make Up Designer
Natalie Meikle

Lighting Designer
Harry Heinrich

Props Master
Mary Sportiello

Costumes Mentor
Marshall Anderson

Lighting Mentor
Eric Appleton

Stage Management Mentor
Ruth Conrad-Proulx

Camera Operator
Eric Appleton

Light Board Operator
Harry Heinrich


