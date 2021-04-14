GOD OF CARNAGE Will Be Performed By UW-Whitewater's Department of Theatre/Dance This Month

UW-Whitewater's Department of Theatre/Dance will stream God of Carnage later this month.

A playground altercation between eleven-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter. At first, diplomatic niceties are observed, but as the meeting progresses, and the rum flows, tensions emerge and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters.

The production streams from Tuesday, April 27, 2021 12:00 AM - Sunday, May 2, 2021 11:45 PM CDT.

Purchase tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/44979.

Cast:

Alan Raleigh

Michael Garcia

Annette Raleigh

Erin McKee

Veronica Novak

Erica Wright

Michael Novak

Paul Borden

Crew:

Director

Bruce Cohen

Stage Manager

Moira Kowalski

Assistant Stage Manager

Abigail Brandt

Technical Director

Ruth Conrad-Proulx

Scenic Designer

Eric Appleton

Costume Designer

Lydia Oestreich

Costume Shop Manager

Tracey Lyons

Hair and Make Up Designer

Natalie Meikle

Lighting Designer

Harry Heinrich

Props Master

Mary Sportiello

Costumes Mentor

Marshall Anderson

Lighting Mentor

Eric Appleton

Stage Management Mentor

Ruth Conrad-Proulx

Camera Operator

Eric Appleton

Light Board Operator

Harry Heinrich