Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Forward Theater Presents THE WANDERERS, September 8 -25

Performances to take place at the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts.

Register for Madison News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  

Forward Theater Presents THE WANDERERS, September 8 -25

For their 22-23 season debut, Forward Theater Company will present The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Mikael Burke. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, September 8-25.

Esther and Schmuli are young Orthodox Jews whose future is written in scripture. Abe and Sophie believe they can write their own destiny. On the surface, these two couples couldn't seem more different. But when a Hollywood actress upends Abe's world, the hidden connections between all of them start to appear. This funny and mysterious drama explores the question of whether happiness lies in what we have, or on the road not taken.

Forward Theater is partnering with the Cap Times Idea Fest in September to offer a live conversation with local leaders on the Jewish experience in Madison and Wisconsin. Date and time is TBA.

The Wanderers features Cassandra Bissell, Elyse Edelman, Alanna Lovely, Paris Hunter Paul, and Greg Pragel.

Scenic Designer: Sarah E. Ross
Lighting Designer/Art Director: Brad Toberman
Costume Designer: Karen Brown-Larimore
Sound Designer/Composer: Brian Grimm
Props Master: Pam Miles
Technical Director: Kevin Zimmer

Stage Manager: Kira Neighbors
Asst. Stage Manager: Abbi Hess

Tickets for the production are on sale now, and can be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, or via overture.org. Tickets can be purchased via phone at 608.258.4141. Adults: $34-$52. Artist and student rate: $15 anytime September 8th preview performance ticket prices - General public: $20, Students/Educators: $10





More Hot Stories For You


Watchhouse (fka Mandolin Orange) Comes to Overture Next MonthWatchhouse (fka Mandolin Orange) Comes to Overture Next Month
August 24, 2022

Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz, the duo known as Watchhouse (formerly known as Mandolin Orange), will perform in Capitol Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE 2022/23 Series Kicks Off At Overture On Tuesday September 6NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE 2022/23 Series Kicks Off At Overture On Tuesday September 6
August 23, 2022

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series that brings to life the awe-inspiring and remarkable stories of National Geographic Explorers, and Overture Center for the Arts are proud to announce “How to Clone a Mammoth” with Beth Shapiro is coming to Capitol Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ($25-65) are available at overture.org.
Photos: First Look at THE MOORS and LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST At American Players TheatrePhotos: First Look at THE MOORS and LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST At American Players Theatre
August 18, 2022

American Players Theatre (APT) is preparing to enter tech rehearsals for the summer’s second rep of performances to join the five shows currently playing. Lorraine Hansberry’s classic, A Raisin in the Sun, directed by Tasia A. Jones, just opened, August 13, 2022, at 8:00 pm. See photos from both productions!
MEAN GIRLS Comes to Overture Center This MonthMEAN GIRLS Comes to Overture Center This Month
August 15, 2022

The First National Tour of Mean Girls— the record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film—is coming to Overture Center on Tuesday, Aug. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 4.
Photos: First Look At A RAISIN IN THE SUN At American Players TheatrePhotos: First Look At A RAISIN IN THE SUN At American Players Theatre
August 10, 2022

American Players Theatre is preparing to enter tech rehearsals for the summer’s second rep of performances to join the five shows currently playing. Lorraine Hansberry’s classic, A Raisin in the Sun, directed by Tasia A. Jones, will open Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 8:00 pm. See photos from the production.