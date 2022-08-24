Forward Theater Presents THE WANDERERS, September 8 -25

For their 22-23 season debut, Forward Theater Company will present The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Mikael Burke. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, September 8-25.



Esther and Schmuli are young Orthodox Jews whose future is written in scripture. Abe and Sophie believe they can write their own destiny. On the surface, these two couples couldn't seem more different. But when a Hollywood actress upends Abe's world, the hidden connections between all of them start to appear. This funny and mysterious drama explores the question of whether happiness lies in what we have, or on the road not taken.



Forward Theater is partnering with the Cap Times Idea Fest in September to offer a live conversation with local leaders on the Jewish experience in Madison and Wisconsin. Date and time is TBA.



The Wanderers features Cassandra Bissell, Elyse Edelman, Alanna Lovely, Paris Hunter Paul, and Greg Pragel.



Scenic Designer: Sarah E. Ross

Lighting Designer/Art Director: Brad Toberman

Costume Designer: Karen Brown-Larimore

Sound Designer/Composer: Brian Grimm

Props Master: Pam Miles

Technical Director: Kevin Zimmer



Stage Manager: Kira Neighbors

Asst. Stage Manager: Abbi Hess



Tickets for the production are on sale now, and can be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, or via overture.org. Tickets can be purchased via phone at 608.258.4141. Adults: $34-$52. Artist and student rate: $15 anytime September 8th preview performance ticket prices - General public: $20, Students/Educators: $10