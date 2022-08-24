Forward Theater Presents THE WANDERERS, September 8 -25
Performances to take place at the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts.
For their 22-23 season debut, Forward Theater Company will present The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Mikael Burke. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, September 8-25.
Esther and Schmuli are young Orthodox Jews whose future is written in scripture. Abe and Sophie believe they can write their own destiny. On the surface, these two couples couldn't seem more different. But when a Hollywood actress upends Abe's world, the hidden connections between all of them start to appear. This funny and mysterious drama explores the question of whether happiness lies in what we have, or on the road not taken.
Forward Theater is partnering with the Cap Times Idea Fest in September to offer a live conversation with local leaders on the Jewish experience in Madison and Wisconsin. Date and time is TBA.
The Wanderers features Cassandra Bissell, Elyse Edelman, Alanna Lovely, Paris Hunter Paul, and Greg Pragel.
Scenic Designer: Sarah E. Ross
Lighting Designer/Art Director: Brad Toberman
Costume Designer: Karen Brown-Larimore
Sound Designer/Composer: Brian Grimm
Props Master: Pam Miles
Technical Director: Kevin Zimmer
Stage Manager: Kira Neighbors
Asst. Stage Manager: Abbi Hess
Tickets for the production are on sale now, and can be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, or via overture.org. Tickets can be purchased via phone at 608.258.4141. Adults: $34-$52. Artist and student rate: $15 anytime September 8th preview performance ticket prices - General public: $20, Students/Educators: $10