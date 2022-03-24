Forward Theater Presents RUSSIAN TROLL FARM: A WORKPLACE COMEDY

For their final production in the 21-22 season, Forward Theater Company will present Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy by Sarah Gancher. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, April 21 - May 8.

At the infamous (real-life!) Internet Research Agency in St. Petersburg, Russia, professional internet trolls work for days at a time, creating tweets and posts to sow discord and doubt among Americans approaching the polls with high emotion and low information. Russian Troll Farm imagines the daily lives of these workers in an urgent, imaginative, and wicked smart comedy.

Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy was originally conceived as a digital production in the fall of 2020 and named a New York Times Critic's Pick. Forward Theater will be producing the first live stage version of the play, and is collaborating with playwright Sarah Gancher to create this unique premiere.

"I am so thrilled to be bringing this bold, original piece to Madison for its first-ever live production," says Artistic Director Jen Uphoff Gray. "This play brilliantly examines how misinformation and social media has been weaponized against all of us. To be able to work directly with the playwright of this insightful comedy is a wonderful opportunity for Forward."

Tickets for the production go on sale March 24th at 11am and can be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, or via overture.org. Tickets can be purchased via phone at 608.258.4141.