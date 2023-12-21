Drumline Live Brings the HBCU Marching Band Experience to Overture Next Month

Drumline Live is an international tour based on the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band tradition. With riveting rhythms, bold beats and ear-grabbing energy, this stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience. Drumline Live will perform in Overture Hall on Friday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ($25-$60) are available at overture.org.

“We will have the audience out of their seats and on their feet within five minutes of the show's start,” said Don Roberts, president, CEO and director of Drumline Live, when talking about the marching band's return to Overture Center.

Incorporating original compositions and soul-infused interpretations of top 40 hits, group performances range from colorful, choreographed routines to heavy doses of drum riffs and cadences. Don't miss the band the performed with Beyoncé at Coachella!

Roberts, who co-founded Drumline Live in 2008, describes the band as “the most exciting show on stage,” equating it to a rollercoaster ride.

“This high-energy show will take you up, down and all around,” he said. “It will touch every emotion in the body, and you will feel different when you leave than when you came in the door.”

For more information, visit drumlinelive.com.