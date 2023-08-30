DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Comes to Overture

Performances begin September 15.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Comes to Overture

Dixie Longate is a fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma’s Tupperware party into the 21st century. Audiences will howl with laughter at DIXIE’S TUPPERWARE PARTY on Friday, Sept. 15, starting at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater, as Dixie demonstrates the many alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple. Filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, audience participation and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom, DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher. Tickets ($35-45) are available at overture.org.

Dixie Longate hails from Mobile, Alabama, where she lives with her three kids: Wynona, Dwayne and Absorbine, Jr. She started selling Tupperware as part of the conditions of her parole back in 2001. Within a few years, she became the top-selling Tupperware representative in the US. When a friend told her she should turn her living room party into a theatrical show, she laughed so hard at the idea, she almost had to put down her drink. ‍

Dixie's Tupperware Party soon opened off-Broadway in 2007 to both raving fans and great reviews. The show earned Dixie a Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. She lost to Laurence Fishburne. Really. Look it up. ‍

The following year, with plastic bowls in hand, she embarked on a small tour to some theaters in the US. Fifteen years later, that tour was still running and had become one of the longest-running off-Broadway tours in American theater history.

May not be appropriate for young audiences due to content, length or atmosphere. 95 minutes, no intermission.

 




DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Comes to Overture
DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Comes to Overture

Dixie Longate is a fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma's Tupperware party into the 21st century. Audiences will howl with laughter at DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY on Friday, Sept. 15, starting at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater, as Dixie demonstrates the many alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple.

