DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Comes to Overture

Dixie Longate is a fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma’s Tupperware party into the 21st century. Audiences will howl with laughter at DIXIE’S TUPPERWARE PARTY on Friday, Sept. 15, starting at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater, as Dixie demonstrates the many alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple. Filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, audience participation and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom, DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher. Tickets ($35-45) are available at overture.org.

Dixie Longate hails from Mobile, Alabama, where she lives with her three kids: Wynona, Dwayne and Absorbine, Jr. She started selling Tupperware as part of the conditions of her parole back in 2001. Within a few years, she became the top-selling Tupperware representative in the US. When a friend told her she should turn her living room party into a theatrical show, she laughed so hard at the idea, she almost had to put down her drink. ‍

Dixie's Tupperware Party soon opened off-Broadway in 2007 to both raving fans and great reviews. The show earned Dixie a Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. She lost to Laurence Fishburne. Really. Look it up. ‍

The following year, with plastic bowls in hand, she embarked on a small tour to some theaters in the US. Fifteen years later, that tour was still running and had become one of the longest-running off-Broadway tours in American theater history.

May not be appropriate for young audiences due to content, length or atmosphere. 95 minutes, no intermission.